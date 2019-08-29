Archana Puran Singh’s Son Ayushman Sethi A Dating Gujarati Girl! (PICS)

Ayushman Dating Sanskruti

Ayushman's girl, Sanskruti Jayana, apparently studies with him in the same college in the USA. Ayushman is quite active on social media and had shared a few pictures snapped with the girl.

Love Is In The Air!

Well, the captions say it all! Sharing one of the pictures, Ayushman wrote, "Can't imagine life sans Sans ❤" - (sic). Sanskruti hails from Ahmedabad.

Ayushman’s Birthday Wish For Sanskruti

He had shared a few cute pictures snapped with Sanskruti and wished her on her birthday (August 2). He wrote, "Happy birthday ❤ You know how much you mean to me, best friends don't need to even say it." - (sic)

Archana & Parmeet Know About Their Son’s Relationship!

Archana and her husband Parmeet seem to be aware of their son's relationship as they commented on Ayushman's status. Parmeet wrote, "Enjoy guys!!" while Archana commented, "This is such a sweet picture ! God bless...🤩🤩🤩" - (sic)