    Are Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy Opting For Surrogacy Just Like Ekta Kapoor?

    By
    |

    Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of the adorable couples in the television industry. It has been more than five years now, and the romance between the two doesn't seem to have faded a tad bit. A few months ago, rumours began to make the rounds with regard to Anita's pregnancy. But the actress confirmed that she is not pregnant. She also revealed that they want to be more established in their careers and want to make hay while the sun shines, and later they would just sit back, relax and start a family.

    The rumours of Anita and Rohit opting for surrogacy to have a baby had been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Anita's best friend Ekta's surrogacy further fuelled these rumours (Ekta Kapoor welcomed baby boy through surrogacy).

    Are Anita & Rohit Opting For Surrogacy?

    In an interview to HT, Anita rubbished the rumours and confirmed that she is definitely thinking of having a baby pretty soon but in a natural and normal way.

    Anita Rubbishes Surrogacy Rumours

    The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "There is no truth in these rumours. We have thought about having a baby, and I plan to have a baby the natural and normal way. Hopefully, if things go as planned, we might have a baby next year."

    Anita Plans To Start A Family!

    She further added, "I have been busy with two TV shows, and work wise, I wanted to be free when I have a child. I don't want a hectic work schedule when I get pregnant. So, once my ongoing fantasy drama ends, the plan is to start thinking about a family."

    Anita Is Excited To Have A Baby

    The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress says, "When it happens, motherhood will surely change my life like it changes the lives of mothers all around the world. I am looking forward to it as I am really excited about having a baby. So, whenever it happens for me, I will give my 100%. Motherhood will be an important phase in my life."

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
