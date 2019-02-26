Are Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy Opting For Surrogacy Just Like Ekta Kapoor?

Are Anita & Rohit Opting For Surrogacy?

In an interview to HT, Anita rubbished the rumours and confirmed that she is definitely thinking of having a baby pretty soon but in a natural and normal way.

Anita Rubbishes Surrogacy Rumours

The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "There is no truth in these rumours. We have thought about having a baby, and I plan to have a baby the natural and normal way. Hopefully, if things go as planned, we might have a baby next year."

Anita Plans To Start A Family!

She further added, "I have been busy with two TV shows, and work wise, I wanted to be free when I have a child. I don't want a hectic work schedule when I get pregnant. So, once my ongoing fantasy drama ends, the plan is to start thinking about a family."

Anita Is Excited To Have A Baby

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress says, "When it happens, motherhood will surely change my life like it changes the lives of mothers all around the world. I am looking forward to it as I am really excited about having a baby. So, whenever it happens for me, I will give my 100%. Motherhood will be an important phase in my life."