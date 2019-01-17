Are Bigg Boss 12’s Srishty Rode & Rohit Suchanti More Than Friends?

Srishty Helped Rohit Sort His Social Media Mess!

Recently, Srishty and Rohit's sweet banter on social media has grabbed attention! Recently, Rohit's Instagram was hacked. He had to delete the account and create a new one. Srishty helped him by promoting his new official handle.

Srishty Shared…

She shared his account's snapshot and captioned it as, "His account was hacked and deleted!!! But he is back!! Please do give a warm welcome @rohitsuchanti96."

Srishty & Rohit’s Cute Banter!

Recently, he flirted with Srishty when she posted a picture on Instagram by commenting, "Peace begins with your smile @srishtyrode24 all the best for your FIRST FILM so happy for you keep shining." Srishty replied, "@rohitsuchanti96 awwww thank you."

Are They More Than Friends?

Fans have been gushing over Srishty's post and their mushy interaction on Instagram. A few of them even wanted them to be real couple. Just when we thought something is brewing between Srishty and Rohit, Srishty took to Twitter to clarify the rumours.

Srishty Clarifies…

She shared a snapshot of an entertainment portal which called them as ‘lovebirds' and wrote, "Hahaha lovebirds??? Really??? That's news to me as well." - (sic)