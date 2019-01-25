Are Ishq Subhan Allah Actors & Crew Members Facing Payment Issues?

‘Remunerations Delayed For More Than 3 Months’

An actor from the show, on the request on anonymity, was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "A lot of actors are facing payment issues. The remunerations are delayed for more than 3 months."

An Actor Left The Show Because Of Payment Issue!

The actor further added, "A particular actor left the show due to this problem. One of the actresses also contacted CINTA, but that too did not work."

‘It’s Difficult For Them To Manage The Situation’

When the entertainment portal talked to several people on the sets, they agreed to facing payment issues. One of the crew members told the entertainment portal, "It's very difficult for us to manage the situation, as there are a few middle-men asking us to give a hefty 50% of the income that is stuck with the production house."

The Crew Member Added…

"Only then will they push the higher authorities to release our payments, which is totally wrong. I believe the production house is releasing the payments, but these middlemen are just behind making more money out of us. They are playing pretty smart with clearing the payments with the prominent cast and not paying others on a regular basis."

Eisha & Monica Are Not Facing Monetary Issues!

But Monica Khanna (who plays Zeenat on the show) and Eisha Singh (seen as Zara) said that they are not facing monetary issues. Well, it has to be seen what the makers have to say regarding the same.