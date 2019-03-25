English
    Star Bharat's Nimki Mukhiya actress Bhumika Gurung was dating choreographer Amit Singh Gosain aka Keith for five long years. The couple had even planned to get married soon. They even got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony last year, but in January, they called off the engagement. When the actress was asked about the same, she had told TOI, "I would not like to comment on this. I hope everyone understands the sensitivity of the situation and gives me the privacy that I need."

    Although Keith admitted that there were issues, he denied that the relationship was over. He had said, "Bhumika and I are still communicating with each other, I am just asking for some time on our relationship. Fights are a part of every relationship, and we have to look for a middle ground. People have been constantly speculating about us. Earlier, they got me married to Bhumika, now they are saying that we have broken up. I request everyone to stop speculating and allow us to concentrate on our careers."

    Are Nimki Mukhiya’s Bhumika Gurang & Keith Back Together Again?

    Now, it is being said that they are back together. Well, at least these pictures says so! Both Bhumika and Keith shared their Holi pictures, which indicated that the couple has patched up. Keith shared an adorable picture snapped with Bhumika and captioned it as, "Holi ke din, Dil khil jate hai, Rango me rang mil jate hai🤩."

    View this post on Instagram

    A few more ... Holi 2019

    A post shared by Bhumika Gurung (@gurungbhumika) on Mar 22, 2019 at 12:27am PDT

    Well, this is not the first time the couple has patched up. Earlier too, the duo came together after rumours of their break-up.

    Well, we must say they make an adorable couple and just hope the rumours of their patch-up are true!

