Ariah Agarwal Denies Dating Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Co-star Parth Samthaan

Ariah Denies Dating Parth

Ariah told TOI, "Parth and I are just good friends. We became friends on the sets of Kasautii, since I had many scenes with him. But I'm close to so many people from the shows I've been in, don't know where this speculation has come from."

Their Pictures Fuelled Speculations Further

Recently, the actress had shared a few cute pictures snapped with Parth and captioned it, "Hey alexa! What is Pisces and Pisces FRIENDSHIP compatibility? Alexa: 💯" - (sic). Parth had commented, "Super-cute caption." - (sic). These pictures also added fuel to fire and people started speculating that something is definitely brewing between them.

Are They In Love?

Although Ariah had denied the reports, an article in Spotboye suggests that they are in love and since it is early days, the actress won't admit it.

Parth & Erica

It has to be recalled that Parth was earlier reported to be dating his co-star Erica Fernandes. However, they broke up recently. Apparently, Parth's closeness towards an actress named Priyanka Solanki was said to be the reason for their break-up.