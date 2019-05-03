Arjun Bijlani Escapes Major Accident; Says Someone Loosened His Car Tyre Bolts!

Arjun Bijlani Thanks God As He Escaped Major Accident

On his Instagram story, he said, "I just want to thank God that nothing major happened and I checked these nuts in time. I don't want to say much. I don't know it happened. I am going to get to the bottom of this but it's scary."

Arjun’s Car Tyre Bolts Were Loosened

He added that he was going for his shoot and realised that someone had loosened his car tyre bolts. He said, "Guys, I was going for my shoot and someone removed nuts of my car wheel. I just realised this and I am saved from a major accident which could have happened."

The Actor Recalls The Scary Incident

Arjun recalled the horrific incident and told IWMBuzz, "It was quite horrifying. I remember 4-5 days back, I was in Lonavala and the car was with me and if this would have happened then, I had my son, my wife along with me. It is quite scary."

He added…

"The Mercedes guy came and checked. He said that definitely, someone must have loosened it because the bolts are made in such a way that even if you are running the car at high speed still they never get loose, they get tight."

‘If The Driver Would Have Driven The Car, I Would Have Met With An Accident’

"I don't know if someone must have tried to rob the tyre and left like that only. I don't know what happened, luckily it was just about a few seconds. If the driver would have driven the car, I would have met with an accident."