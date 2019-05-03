English
    Arjun Bijlani Escapes Major Accident; Says Someone Loosened His Car Tyre Bolts!

    Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani is currently seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor will also be seen in Naagin 3 along with his co-actress Mouni Roy in the finale of the show. Recently, his other show, Kitchen Champion for which he turned a host, crossed 50 episodes and he was extremely happy. He had even said that the show was meant only for 25 episodes and never thought a reality show will reach this milestone! The 50th episode was a grand one with Aruna Irani ji and Himani Shivpuri as guests!

    Recently, Arjun took to social media and revealed how he averted major accident!

    Arjun Bijlani Thanks God As He Escaped Major Accident

    On his Instagram story, he said, "I just want to thank God that nothing major happened and I checked these nuts in time. I don't want to say much. I don't know it happened. I am going to get to the bottom of this but it's scary."

    Arjun’s Car Tyre Bolts Were Loosened

    He added that he was going for his shoot and realised that someone had loosened his car tyre bolts. He said, "Guys, I was going for my shoot and someone removed nuts of my car wheel. I just realised this and I am saved from a major accident which could have happened."

    The Actor Recalls The Scary Incident

    Arjun recalled the horrific incident and told IWMBuzz, "It was quite horrifying. I remember 4-5 days back, I was in Lonavala and the car was with me and if this would have happened then, I had my son, my wife along with me. It is quite scary."

    He added…

    "The Mercedes guy came and checked. He said that definitely, someone must have loosened it because the bolts are made in such a way that even if you are running the car at high speed still they never get loose, they get tight."

    ‘If The Driver Would Have Driven The Car, I Would Have Met With An Accident’

    "I don't know if someone must have tried to rob the tyre and left like that only. I don't know what happened, luckily it was just about a few seconds. If the driver would have driven the car, I would have met with an accident."

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
