Armaan Malik REVEALS The SECRET For His Success On The Kapil Sharma Show!

Many celebrities have graced Sony TV's popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show. In the upcoming episode, Daboo Malik will be seen with his sons - Armaan and Amaal Malik gracing the sets of the popular comedy show, where many secrets will be revealed leaving everyone on the sets laughing. The shoot even saw some fun segments where the male members from the audience were pulled in and made to wear sarees and deliver various female dialogues in a funny way which made Armaan roll on the floor laughing.

Further in the conversation with Kapil Sharma, the musical trio gave insights and shared tales on how they composed their famous songs and at what lengths did they go to deliver memorable music.

When Kapil Sharma asked Armaan Malik to describe the love he receives from his fans in real life and across social media platforms, the singer reveals, "Whatever we are today, be it music directors or singers, it is because of our fans and I am very grateful for my fans who proudly call themselves, 'Armaanians'."

With so much love showering from all over the world, Armaan also spoke about this famous gold chain that he has been wearing since the early days of his career. "I believe all the love and luck started pouring into my life because of my fans. The gold chain was a gift from one of my fans and I have been wearing ever since I received it. Since then, it has boosted my career in many ways. So, I wear it every time." Well, we can say that apart from hard work, fans love and the gold chain gifted by his fan are the secrets for his success!

The singer has a huge fan following, having above 6 million followers on Instagram the singer's fandom is called, 'Armaaniyans.'

Further in the show, Daboo reveals that whatever he is today, is because of Bollywood actor, Sohail Khan, who gave him a chance to sing all the songs from his film, 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' and he is very obliged to Salim Khan Saab who gave him guidance to make a career in singing and music composing.

