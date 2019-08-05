English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Article 370 Scrapped: Ekta Kapoor, Iqbal Khan, Mohit Raina & Other TV Actors React

    By
    |

    In a historic move today, the BJP-led Government scrapped Article 370 which gives the state of Jammu & Kashmir a host of special rights - While J&K will be a Union Territory with a legislature, Ladakh will be a Union Territory without legislature. This move has been welcomed by television celebrities. Read on to what the actors have to say!

    The Kashmir born actor Iqbal Khan told TOI, "I don't know whether it's a good move or a bad move so soon. All I want to say is bringing peace to the land is more important."

    Iqbal Khan Further Said...

    "I hope and pray that peace should be the primary motive. It is very easy to say ‘Kashmir hamara hai', but ‘Kashmiri bhi toh hamare hai'? I just hope this land becomes a home for them."

    Mohit Raina

    Mohit Raina said, "Today is a historical day in the Indian constitution. This was long pending, the common man in the valley has been deprived of all his basic rights i.e education and employment. This movement will only get Kashmir in the forefront for all the right reasons, the investors will create numerous job opportunities for the common man which will in turn boost economy of the state and the youth will not fall prey to people with malicious intentions. This will indirectly reduce violence in valley. After the sacrifice of lakhs of Indian soldiers and innocent people for the last 30 years today, thanks to our honourable Prime Minister, we have witnessed this historic day. Jai Hind."

    Ekta Kapoor

    Ekta Kapoor tweeted, "It's a radical desicion but need of the hour!! Only hope Kashmir stays safe !#historicalday."

    Vindhu Dhara Singh

    Vindhu Dhara Singh wrote, "Let Kashmir have peace and prosperity once again as it is now to be a separate union territory of our beloved India . The Kashmiri people have suffered enough since years now let it be the most beautiful tourist destination on earth ! #JammuAndKashmir." - (sic)

    Munmun Dutta

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta: M FREAKING crying . Damnnnn.... Finally an integrated #Kashmir, an integrated India. WHAT A HISTORIC MOVE BY MODI GOVT. India celebrates today. Big SALUTE YOU @narendramodi @AmitShah #IndiaForKashmir #Article370revoked One country, one nation, same law , Uniform civil code for everyone." - (sic)

    Kritika Kamra

    Kritika Kamra tweeted, "I do hope this decision is received well and there's peace in J&K. After reading about it and talking to people who have lived/live in Kashmir.. I'm convinced that this is a new beginning and hereon, life and business in the valley will only improve. #Article370Scrapped #Kashmir. Hope we do enough to win the trust of Kashmiris, normalcy prevails and communication

    Most Read: After Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma Reveals His FIRST Salary; You'll Be SHOCKED To Know Where He Worked

    More EKTA KAPOOR News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue