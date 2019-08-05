Article 370 Scrapped: Ekta Kapoor, Iqbal Khan, Mohit Raina & Other TV Actors React

Iqbal Khan Further Said...

"I hope and pray that peace should be the primary motive. It is very easy to say ‘Kashmir hamara hai', but ‘Kashmiri bhi toh hamare hai'? I just hope this land becomes a home for them."

Mohit Raina

Mohit Raina said, "Today is a historical day in the Indian constitution. This was long pending, the common man in the valley has been deprived of all his basic rights i.e education and employment. This movement will only get Kashmir in the forefront for all the right reasons, the investors will create numerous job opportunities for the common man which will in turn boost economy of the state and the youth will not fall prey to people with malicious intentions. This will indirectly reduce violence in valley. After the sacrifice of lakhs of Indian soldiers and innocent people for the last 30 years today, thanks to our honourable Prime Minister, we have witnessed this historic day. Jai Hind."

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor tweeted, "It's a radical desicion but need of the hour!! Only hope Kashmir stays safe !#historicalday."

Vindhu Dhara Singh

Vindhu Dhara Singh wrote, "Let Kashmir have peace and prosperity once again as it is now to be a separate union territory of our beloved India . The Kashmiri people have suffered enough since years now let it be the most beautiful tourist destination on earth ! #JammuAndKashmir." - (sic)

Munmun Dutta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta: M FREAKING crying . Damnnnn.... Finally an integrated #Kashmir, an integrated India. WHAT A HISTORIC MOVE BY MODI GOVT. India celebrates today. Big SALUTE YOU @narendramodi @AmitShah #IndiaForKashmir #Article370revoked One country, one nation, same law , Uniform civil code for everyone." - (sic)

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra tweeted, "I do hope this decision is received well and there's peace in J&K. After reading about it and talking to people who have lived/live in Kashmir.. I'm convinced that this is a new beginning and hereon, life and business in the valley will only improve. #Article370Scrapped #Kashmir. Hope we do enough to win the trust of Kashmiris, normalcy prevails and communication