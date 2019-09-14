Avinash Sachdev’s Reason Behind His Break Up With Ex Rubina Dilaik Is Quite SURPRISING!

This weekend, Nach Baliye 9 will witness four wild card entries who are all set to spice up the show. Among the four, Avinash Sachdev is one of them. He will be seen participating with his girlfriend Palak Purswani. After his introduction on the show, judge Raveena Tandon apparently asked Avinash about his past relationship. The actor takes the question sportingly and revealed the reason behind his break up with his ex Rubina Dilaik.

The actor says, "Rubina and I were very insecure about everything in life. We never used to give space to each other." Well, this is quite surprising!

Avinash further added, "I feel very lucky that I have Palak in my life, who keeps me grounded. She understands me completely."

It has to be recalled that Avinash was previously dating his Choti Bahu co-star Rubina Dilaik, but the duo broke up. He married his Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir co-star Shalmalee Desai in 2015, but the duo parted ways in 2017. Currently, he is dating Palak.

We wonder as to why he spoke about Rubina instead of Shalmalee or did he talk about his ex-wife as well? Well, we guess, we will have to wait for the episode to be aired to know the details!

Meanwhile, apart from Avinash-Palak, the other three wild card entries are - Pooja Banerjee-Sandeep Sejwal, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh.

