      AVTA 2019 Nomination List: Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget, Parth Samthaan & Others Nominated

      The nomination list for the sixth annual Asian Viewers Television Awards (AVTA), UK's only event to celebrate the success of Asian television, is here. Popular actors Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and others have been nominated for this year's award. It is also being said that Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh and his wife-actress Bharati Kumar will grace the ceremony.

      Take a look at AVTA 2019 nomination list!

      The Reality Show Of The Year

      For ‘The Reality Show of the Year', Colors' controversial show, Bigg Boss, Star Plus' dance reality shows - Dance Plus and Nach Baliye have been nominated.

      The Soap Of The Year

      For the ‘Soap Of The Year' category, Colors' show - Bepannaah, Star Plus' shows - Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been nominated for AVTA 2019.

      The Male & Female Actor Of The Year

      For the category of ‘The Female and Male Actor Of The Year' - Colors' show Bepannaah actors - Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget, Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, have been nominated.

      Other Nominations

      • The Sky General Entertainment Channel of the Year: Colors, Sony Entertainment Television and Star Plus

      • Music Channel of the Year: B4U Music, BritAsia TV and MTV Beats

      • News Channel of the Year: Aaj Tak, ABP News and NDTV 24×7

      • Urdu News Channel of the Year: Dunya News, Geo News and New Vision TV

      • Punjabi Channel of the Year: Akaal TV, PTC Punjabi and Sangat TV

      • Bengali Channel of the Year: ATN Bangla, Channel S and iON TV

      • Urdu Entertainment Channel of the Year: Geo TV, Hum TV and Prime TV

      The awards ceremony will be held on November 16, 2019, in London.

