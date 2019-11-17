    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      AVTA 2019 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Erica Fernandes & Others Bag Awards

      The sixth annual Asian Viewers Television Awards (AVTA), UK's only event to celebrate the success of Asian television, was held yesterday (November 16), in London. Karan Tacker hosted the show. Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes and Ishqbaaz actors Nakuul Mehta, and Kunal Jaisingh and his wife Bharati Kumari graced the awards ceremony. Harshad and Erica have also been nominated for the Male/Female actor of the year. Take a look at the winners list.

      Harshad Chopda bagged the ‘Male Actor Of The Year' award for his performance in Colors show Bepannaah. The actor looked dapper in black suit and was all smiles as he received the award. He even wished his late mom, a very happy birthday.

      Erica Fernandes, who looked gorgeous in a red and golden lehenga choli, bagged the ‘Female Actor Of The Year' award for her performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

      Bepannaah, that starred Harshad and Jennifer Winget in the lead role won the ‘Soap of the Year' award. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were nominated for this category.

      While Star Plus bagged 'Sky General Entertainment Channel Of The Year' award, its show Dance Plus, whose super judge is Remo D'Souza, won Reality Show of the Year.

      • News Channel Of The Year: ABP News

      • Music Channel Of The Year: B4U Music

      • Urdu News Channel Of The Year: Geo News

      • Punjabi Channel Of The Year: PTC Punjabi

      • Bengali Channel Of The Year: ATN Bangla

      • Urdu Entertainment Channel Of The Year: Hum TV

      (Images Source: Instagram)

      Also Read: AVTA 2019 Nomination List: Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget, Parth Samthaan & Others Nominated

