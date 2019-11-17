AVTA 2019 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Erica Fernandes & Others Bag Awards

Male Actor Of The Year

Harshad Chopda bagged the ‘Male Actor Of The Year' award for his performance in Colors show Bepannaah. The actor looked dapper in black suit and was all smiles as he received the award. He even wished his late mom, a very happy birthday.

Female Actor Of The Year

Erica Fernandes, who looked gorgeous in a red and golden lehenga choli, bagged the ‘Female Actor Of The Year' award for her performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Soap Of The Year

Bepannaah, that starred Harshad and Jennifer Winget in the lead role won the ‘Soap of the Year' award. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were nominated for this category.

Star Plus & Dance Plus Bag Awards

While Star Plus bagged 'Sky General Entertainment Channel Of The Year' award, its show Dance Plus, whose super judge is Remo D'Souza, won Reality Show of the Year.

Other Awards

• News Channel Of The Year: ABP News

• Music Channel Of The Year: B4U Music

• Urdu News Channel Of The Year: Geo News

• Punjabi Channel Of The Year: PTC Punjabi

• Bengali Channel Of The Year: ATN Bangla

• Urdu Entertainment Channel Of The Year: Hum TV