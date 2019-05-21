Baahubali Actor Rana Daggubati Approached To Host MTV’s Ace Of Space 2?

MTV reality show Ace Of Space's first season was hosted by Vikas Gupta. The first season was a success due to the unique tasks and choice of contestants. The show had 18 contestants fighting out for six rooms for space and win hearts. Divya Agarwal was declared the winner, while Pratik Sehajpal was runner-up of the show. Post the show, Divya and Varun Sood opened up and revealed that they are dating. The show also hit the headlines as one of the contestants Danish Zehen, who was a popular YouTuber died in a deadly accident.

Post the success of the first season, the makers are planning to come up with the second season. There were reports that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel will be replacing Vikas as the host.

But at the launch of Pearl V Puri's song, Vikas told IWMBuzz, "If Karan is replacing me then I think it is fantastic news as he is one of the most amazing personality on-screen. It is a good thing but I don't think it is happening. None the less, I won't be able to share anything about it. Ace of Space was the biggest hit for MTV hence the expectations are really high."

According to TOI report, the makers are considering Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati to host the show. It is also being said that if everything falls in place, Rana shall shift to Mumbai for the show.

Other actors who have been considered to host the show are Kubra Sait and Vidyut Jammwal. It seems that the makers are contemplating a new face to head the show.

