    Baba Siddiqui's Iftar Party: DiVek, Ankita-Vicky & Others Attend; Karishma-Pearl Exit Together!

    Like every year, this year too, Baba Siddiqui had organised Iftar party. The party happened yesterday June 2 and it was a starry affair with who's who from Bollywood and television industries gracing the event. From Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah and others graced the event, while from television industry, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Mouni Roy, Manish Paul, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Tinaa Dattaa, Rashami Desai, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Shardha, Vikas Gupta, Karan Tacker, Barkha and Indraneil Sengupta and others attended. Take a look at the pictures!

    Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya

    Divyanka looked beautiful in off-white dress, while her husband-actor looked dapper in blue kurti and white pants. Divyanka shared a picture and wrote, "Whatever I wear, wherever I go, you can't pull the #Bhaartiya out of me."

    Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

    Ankita Lokhande was seen posing with Baba Siddique along with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actress looked stunning in a red sharara, while her beau looked handsome in looked dapper in a white kurta!

    Mouni Roy

    Naagin actress Mouni Roy looked beautiful in a white. The actress shared a few pictures and captioned it, "Iftar ready."

    Shraddha Arya

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya was seen posing for shutterbugs. She looked gorgeous in emerald green traditional attire. The actress captioned the pictures, "#Iftarparty 🦋"

    Srishty Rode

    Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Srishty Rode looked beautiful in a black-coloured sari. shared a few pictures from the Iftar party on her Instagram stories.

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 17:52 [IST]
