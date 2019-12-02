Babita Phogat Weds Vivek Suhag: Wrestler Dons Similar Bridal Outfit As That Of Priyanka Chopra's
Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag, who participated in Nach Baliye 9, tied the knot on December 1, 2019. The wedding ceremony was attended by their families and close friends. The much-in-love couple was looking super-happy as they posed for the shutterbugs. The pre-wedding ceremonies were held a couple of days ago. It started with the 'Baan' ceremony. Babita had even shared pictures and videos from 'shaadi ki pehli rasam', which was followed by a mehendi ceremony. Take a look at the wedding and pre-wedding pictures.
Babita Dons Similar Bridal Outfit As That Of Priyanka Chopra's
Babita looked gorgeous in a red-coloured lehenga while the dulha (Vivek) looked dapper in a cream-coloured sherwani. Babita's bridal attire seemed inspired by Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's wedding outfit.
Geeta Shares Picture From Sister's Wedding
Babita's sister Geeta Phogat shared a few pictures from the wedding ceremony. Geeta captioned a group picture, "#sistermarriage👰 #babitaphogat #phogatfamily #phogatsisters #sabyasachioutfit 😍🤗🤩."
Geeta Congratulates Babita & Vivek
She also shared a picture snapped with the bride and the groom and wrote, "My lovely sister @babitaphogatofficial Congratulations on your marriage. I hope that all of your dreams come true as you begin this new journey. Many many congratulations to both of you @suhagvivek @babitaphogatofficial 😍👏🎊."
'Dangal Se Dulhan Tak'
Babita's brother, Dushyant Phogat shared a picture snapped with Babita and captioned it, "#Dangal se #Dulhan tak....Apni Behna #Dhaakad hai...." Manveer Gurjar and Hina Khan congratulated the couple. Hina Khan commented on Geeta's post, "Many congratulations to Babita and Vivek ❤️," and Manveer wrote, "Congratulations ☺️."
Dushyant Writes...
The mehendi ceremony was held after 'shaadi ki pehli rasam', on November 30, 2019. Babita looked radiant in an Indo-western attire. Dushyant shared the pictures and captioned it, "बहन की महंदी रस्म @babitaphogatofficial 🤗🤗."
Thank you @designer_mehndi_mamta_tater for beautiful Mehandi 😍❤️
