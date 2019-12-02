    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Babita Phogat Weds Vivek Suhag: Wrestler Dons Similar Bridal Outfit As That Of Priyanka Chopra's

      By
      |

      Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag, who participated in Nach Baliye 9, tied the knot on December 1, 2019. The wedding ceremony was attended by their families and close friends. The much-in-love couple was looking super-happy as they posed for the shutterbugs. The pre-wedding ceremonies were held a couple of days ago. It started with the 'Baan' ceremony. Babita had even shared pictures and videos from 'shaadi ki pehli rasam', which was followed by a mehendi ceremony. Take a look at the wedding and pre-wedding pictures.

      Babita Dons Similar Bridal Outfit As That Of Priyanka Chopra's

      Babita Dons Similar Bridal Outfit As That Of Priyanka Chopra's

      Babita looked gorgeous in a red-coloured lehenga while the dulha (Vivek) looked dapper in a cream-coloured sherwani. Babita's bridal attire seemed inspired by Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's wedding outfit.

      Geeta Shares Picture From Sister's Wedding

      Geeta Shares Picture From Sister's Wedding

      Babita's sister Geeta Phogat shared a few pictures from the wedding ceremony. Geeta captioned a group picture, "#sistermarriage👰 #babitaphogat #phogatfamily #phogatsisters #sabyasachioutfit 😍🤗🤩."

      Geeta Congratulates Babita & Vivek

      Geeta Congratulates Babita & Vivek

      She also shared a picture snapped with the bride and the groom and wrote, "My lovely sister @babitaphogatofficial Congratulations on your marriage. I hope that all of your dreams come true as you begin this new journey. Many many congratulations to both of you @suhagvivek @babitaphogatofficial 😍👏🎊."

      'Dangal Se Dulhan Tak'

      'Dangal Se Dulhan Tak'

      Babita's brother, Dushyant Phogat shared a picture snapped with Babita and captioned it, "#Dangal se #Dulhan tak....Apni Behna #Dhaakad hai...." Manveer Gurjar and Hina Khan congratulated the couple. Hina Khan commented on Geeta's post, "Many congratulations to Babita and Vivek ❤️," and Manveer wrote, "Congratulations ☺️."

      Dushyant Writes...

      Dushyant Writes...

      The mehendi ceremony was held after 'shaadi ki pehli rasam', on November 30, 2019. Babita looked radiant in an Indo-western attire. Dushyant shared the pictures and captioned it, "बहन की महंदी रस्म @babitaphogatofficial 🤗🤗."

      View this post on Instagram

      Thank you @designer_mehndi_mamta_tater for beautiful Mehandi 😍❤️

      A post shared by Babita Phogat (@babitaphogatofficial) on

      View this post on Instagram

      शादी की पहली रस्म (बान) 😊😊

      A post shared by Babita Phogat (@babitaphogatofficial) on

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue