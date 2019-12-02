Babita Phogat Weds Vivek Suhag: Wrestler Dons Similar Bridal Outfit As That Of Priyanka Chopra's

Babita Dons Similar Bridal Outfit As That Of Priyanka Chopra's

Babita looked gorgeous in a red-coloured lehenga while the dulha (Vivek) looked dapper in a cream-coloured sherwani. Babita's bridal attire seemed inspired by Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's wedding outfit.

Geeta Shares Picture From Sister's Wedding

Babita's sister Geeta Phogat shared a few pictures from the wedding ceremony. Geeta captioned a group picture, "#sistermarriage👰 #babitaphogat #phogatfamily #phogatsisters #sabyasachioutfit 😍🤗🤩."

Geeta Congratulates Babita & Vivek

She also shared a picture snapped with the bride and the groom and wrote, "My lovely sister @babitaphogatofficial Congratulations on your marriage. I hope that all of your dreams come true as you begin this new journey. Many many congratulations to both of you @suhagvivek @babitaphogatofficial 😍👏🎊."

'Dangal Se Dulhan Tak'

Babita's brother, Dushyant Phogat shared a picture snapped with Babita and captioned it, "#Dangal se #Dulhan tak....Apni Behna #Dhaakad hai...." Manveer Gurjar and Hina Khan congratulated the couple. Hina Khan commented on Geeta's post, "Many congratulations to Babita and Vivek ❤️," and Manveer wrote, "Congratulations ☺️."

Dushyant Writes...

The mehendi ceremony was held after 'shaadi ki pehli rasam', on November 30, 2019. Babita looked radiant in an Indo-western attire. Dushyant shared the pictures and captioned it, "बहन की महंदी रस्म @babitaphogatofficial 🤗🤗."