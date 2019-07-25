Bandagi Kalra Tries Beyonce's Dance Moves; Boyfriend Puneesh Sharma Calls It HOT But Fans TROLL Her!
Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma made headlines during their stay in the Bigg Boss 11 house for their romance. The couple was trolled and were called 'gandagi' and 'pungi'. Even after leaving the Bigg Boss house, the couple was in news for one or the other reason. Bandagi was trolled for calling Dipika Kakar (who participated in Bigg Boss 12), a worst performer and a weak person. Recently, there were reports that Bandagi and Puneesh might be seen on Nach Baliye 9, but nothing as such happened.
Bandagi is active on social media and is often seen sharing her dance videos. She was trolled for her posts/videos. Recently, she tried Beyonce's dance moves and her boyfriend Puneesh called it super hot, but fans laughed at her dance moves. Read on!
Bandagi Tries Beyonce’s Dance Moves
Sharing the video, Bandgi wrote, "There is no doubt that it's Impossible to match Queen B's👑energy and swag @beyonce ❤️ but still I tried and worked very hard on this one 🔥 . She is an epitome of hard work and success and that's what inspired me to push out my limits and try something different @otgenasis . I hope you all like it 🌸💕 Thanks to @yasshkadamm for teaching me this ❤️" - (sic)
Puneesh Praises Bandagi
Puneesh couldn't stop praising and commented, "Omg 😍 super hot 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" - (sic). While a few fans appreciated for her performance, many of them trolled her, especially for her expressions. Take a look at a few comments!
Users’ Comments
Pandashilpi: Expression 😀😀😀😀 - (sic)
Alinawasim29: Plz don't dance that's funny. - (sic)
Nusratparveen4245: Everything is ohkay but expression same tha har jagh 😅 - (sic)
Lucky, Avdesh & Shiivanii
Lucky_aamy: Damn u always make me laugh by ur dance 😂😂😂 .. Utale re bhagwan mujhe 🙈 - (sic)
Avdesh_2017: Bakwas. - (sic)
Shiivanii_xx: @kamaaal12 how cringe is this 😂 - (sic)
Shefy, Rumezasopariwala & Nakh
Shefy_kuls: I really liked u in biggboss.and appreciate ur efforts in dance but somehow something is missing and lil funny this all is looking. - (sic)
Rumezasopariwala: Moti kya kar rahi hai 🙄 @bandgikalra. - (sic)
Nakh_re_wali: 😂😂😂😂 - (sic)
Abhinav, Anil & Ravichandna
Abhinav_panwar007: Bekaar...mazaak bana diya. - (sic)
Anil_gambhir: Dance karna to seekh lo pehle. - (sic)
Ravichandna: Dil se dance kiya kro apko mehnat krne ki jarurt h. - (sic)
