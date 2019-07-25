English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bandagi Kalra Tries Beyonce's Dance Moves; Boyfriend Puneesh Sharma Calls It HOT But Fans TROLL Her!

    By
    |

    Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma made headlines during their stay in the Bigg Boss 11 house for their romance. The couple was trolled and were called 'gandagi' and 'pungi'. Even after leaving the Bigg Boss house, the couple was in news for one or the other reason. Bandagi was trolled for calling Dipika Kakar (who participated in Bigg Boss 12), a worst performer and a weak person. Recently, there were reports that Bandagi and Puneesh might be seen on Nach Baliye 9, but nothing as such happened.

    Bandagi is active on social media and is often seen sharing her dance videos. She was trolled for her posts/videos. Recently, she tried Beyonce's dance moves and her boyfriend Puneesh called it super hot, but fans laughed at her dance moves. Read on!

    Bandagi Tries Beyonce’s Dance Moves

    Sharing the video, Bandgi wrote, "There is no doubt that it's Impossible to match Queen B's👑energy and swag @beyonce ❤️ but still I tried and worked very hard on this one 🔥 . She is an epitome of hard work and success and that's what inspired me to push out my limits and try something different @otgenasis . I hope you all like it 🌸💕 Thanks to @yasshkadamm for teaching me this ❤️" - (sic)

    Puneesh Praises Bandagi

    Puneesh couldn't stop praising and commented, "Omg 😍 super hot 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" - (sic). While a few fans appreciated for her performance, many of them trolled her, especially for her expressions. Take a look at a few comments!

    Users’ Comments

    Pandashilpi: Expression 😀😀😀😀 - (sic)

    Alinawasim29: Plz don't dance that's funny. - (sic)

    Nusratparveen4245: Everything is ohkay but expression same tha har jagh 😅 - (sic)

    Lucky, Avdesh & Shiivanii

    Lucky_aamy: Damn u always make me laugh by ur dance 😂😂😂 .. Utale re bhagwan mujhe 🙈 - (sic)

    Avdesh_2017: Bakwas. - (sic)

    Shiivanii_xx: @kamaaal12 how cringe is this 😂 - (sic)

    Shefy, Rumezasopariwala & Nakh

    Shefy_kuls: I really liked u in biggboss.and appreciate ur efforts in dance but somehow something is missing and lil funny this all is looking. - (sic)

    Rumezasopariwala: Moti kya kar rahi hai 🙄 @bandgikalra. - (sic)

    Nakh_re_wali: 😂😂😂😂 - (sic)

    Abhinav, Anil & Ravichandna

    Abhinav_panwar007: Bekaar...mazaak bana diya. - (sic)

    Anil_gambhir: Dance karna to seekh lo pehle. - (sic)

    Ravichandna: Dil se dance kiya kro apko mehnat krne ki jarurt h. - (sic)

    View this post on Instagram

    There is no doubt that it’s Impossible to match Queen B’s👑energy and swag @beyonce ❤️ but still I tried and worked very hard on this one 🔥 . She is an epitome of hard work and success and that’s what inspired me to push out my limits and try something different @otgenasis . I hope you all like it 🌸💕 Thanks to @yasshkadamm for teaching me this ❤️ . . shot and edited by @iamavii_ 🎥 Special effect by @letsvfx #insta #instapic #instavideo #ins #bandgikalra #trending #beyoncehomecoming #beyonce #queenb #everybodymad #destinyschild #otgenasis

    A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Jul 22, 2019 at 8:01am PDT

    Most Read: Kapil Sharma CONFIRMS Wife Ginni Chatrath's Pregnancy; The Couple Head To Canada For Babymoon

    More PUNEESH SHARMA News

    Read more about: bandagi kalra puneesh sharma
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue