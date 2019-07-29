English
    FIRST PIC! Barun Sobti Baby Girl Turns 1 Month: Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal & Others Attend Function

    By
    |

    Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda became proud parents to a baby girl. Confirming the news to TOI, Barun had said, "Yes, the news is right. She was born on last Friday (June 28). We have named her Sifat. It feels amazing and can't be described in words." When asked as to what kind of father he would be he had said that he wants to be a realistic kind of father to his child and added that being a parent is a huge responsibility.

    Barun Sobti & Pashmeen Manchanda’s Baby’s First Pic

    Now, Barun has shared the first picture of his little princess and we must say that it's too cute to be missed. Apparently, the actor organised a small celebration at their place to celebrate Sifat turning a month old.

    Sanaya Holding Barun’s Baby

    The function was attended by Barun's friends - Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Akshay Dogra, Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra. Sanaya is seen holding baby Sifat.

    Barun Cuddling Sifat

    In one of the pictures that are doing the rounds on social media, Barun can be seen cuddling Sifat lovingly, while another picture shows the close-up of the baby and a card behind which reads, "Today, I Am One Month Old." - (sic)

    Fans Couldn’t Stop Gushing Over The Cute Moment

    In another video, Barun and Pashmeen are seen discussing something, while Sanaya is holding the baby in her arms. Fans can't stop gushing over the cute moment!

    Sanaya & Mohit At Barun’s Baby Function

    One of the fans shared the video and wrote, "Awwww @sanayairani holding a baby is the cutest thing y'all will see today! 😭😍❤ San is holding Barun's newly born baby girl as she enjoys time with her friends ❤ have fun dear @sanayairani happy to see you after long time hope u r doing well 🤗" - (sic)

    Fan Writes…

    Another fan shared a video and wrote, "This video took my heart away😩these two were my world before but now this little bundle of joy has become my new center of attraction 😍how adorable they look together 😙 "Meri duniya hai.tujhme kahi." ❤ the only good thing happened in my whole day today; this video❤..its like going back to the ipkknd days n watching arshi baby ceremony😜..lol..its like I m creating a fan fiction arshi world in my mind watching this video..nt my fault..kinda gives me fan fiction vibes which was incomplete in ipk epis ...can't help it❤.. N look at the baby how sifat is cladding to sanaya😍just loving their bond....its alwz please to eyes to watch san wid babies 💦 N Bernie's smile😍how happy they all are🌟💕 #PackOfWolves spending quality time wid bundle of joy #sifatsobti 😍their bond is worth adoring 💕" - (sic)

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 18:14 [IST]
