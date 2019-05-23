English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Barun Sobti & Pashmeen Manchanda's Cute Love Story: Here’s What Made Barun Propose Pashmeen!

    By
    |

    Barun Sobti is one of the handsome actors in the television industry. While many girls fall for his smile, he was behind a girl named, Pashmeen Manchanda! Barun and Pashmeen's love story is the cutest one. The actor met his lady love in school. Pashmeen hails from a conservative Punjabi family. But there wasn't any opposition about the wedding. The duo got married on December 12, 2010, in a Gurudwara. The wedding was a low-key affair and was restricted to only a few family members and close friends. Read on to know more!

    Barun & Pashmeen Met In School

    Apparently, Pashmeen used to study in all girls school, but got transferred to co-ed in ninth standard, where Barun was also studying. Pashmeen was one of the most desirable girls in the school and Barun was one of her fans!

    Pashmeen Had To Leave For Australia

    Barun used to find excuses to talk to her. He even used to write poetry to woo her! The two later became good friends. During graduation, Pashmeen had to leave for Australia for further education. This is when both of them realised love for each other.

    Barun Stared At Pashmeen When She Went To Drink Water!

    Way back in 2014, Barun revealed to Bollywoodlife, "We met in school. She was going to drink water from the tap and I was staring at her. We studied together, and then she went to Australia for further studies for five years. If you go through a long distance relationship and survive it, then you can survive even death. When she came back everyone knew we were going to get married."

    When Barun Proposed Pashmeen!

    The actor also revealed when he decided to marry Pashmeen. Apparently, during one of his visits to Australia, while dining in a high-end restaurant, Barun didn't like the food he ordered for himself. Pashmeen noticed it and immediately exchanged plates. This small gesture won Barun's heart and realised that it's time to propose her for marriage. The moment he popped the question, Pashmeen agreed!

    What Pashmeen Doesn't Like About Barun?

    The actor had revealed that he presumed things at times which is what his wife doesn't like in him. She had asked him as to how he can say what she is thinking when she hasn't even told him about it. He had also revealed that whenever they had a fight, his wife is the first one to apologise, even if she was at no fault!

    Pashmeen Is Very Supportive

    Barun's wife has been very supportive. Considering Barun's female following, when Barun was asked whether his wife ever stopped him from romancing women on screen, Barun said that she wouldn't even believe if anyone shows her his photograph with another woman!

    (Images Source: Instagram)

    Most Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 3 On Top Spot; Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Witnesses Major Drop!

    More BARUN SOBTI News

    Read more about: barun sobti
    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 17:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue