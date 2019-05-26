Barun Sobti & Pashmeen Manchanda Expecting First Baby; Pashmeen Glows As She Flaunts Baby Bump!

Barun & Pashmeen Expecting Their First Baby!

After Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij and Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath, now Barun-Pashmeen is expecting their first child after eight years of marriage. Baby shower ceremony was organised recently, which was graced by the couple's family and close friends.

Pashmeen Looks Lovely Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Barun looked simple and happy at the baby shower ceremony. He had a badge 'dad to be' pinned, while his wife Pashmeen was seen flaunting baby bump. She looked lovely and glowing in a pink dress. She had 'mom to be' badge.

Guests At Pashmeen’s Baby Shower

The baby shower ceremony was graced by Sai Deodhar, Karan Wahi, Akshay Dogra, Gautam Hegde, Avinash Tiwary and others. The celebrities were seen posing with the soon to be mom and dad.

Sai Deodhar Congratulates The Couple

Sai Deodhar shared a few pictures from the baby shower ceremony and captioned as, "Congratulations love u pashmin n barun!!! #barunsobti."

Barun & Pashmeen Pose With Their Friends

Avinash Tiwary shared a few pictures from Pashmeen baby shower ceremony. He captioned one of the pictures as, "Mere bahi...All the Happiness to you and Pashmeen." "May this glow star forever :)"

Barmeen With Friends

He also wrote, "@barunsobtisays Also Now that you are a 'Dad to be'... I request all the ladies queuing up for yoour attention to leave you along... P.S. i am Single."