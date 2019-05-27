English
    Barun Sobti & Pashmeen Manchanda Expecting First Baby; Sanaya Irani Wishes The Couple!

    By
    |

    Recently, we brought you the cute love story of television's adorable couple Barun Sobti and Pashmeen Manchanda. The couple got married in December 12, 2010. It has to be recalled a couple of years ago, the actor had revealed that they are planning for a baby soon! When asked whether about planning a family, the actor replied, "Well, my wife will kill if I answer this question but having said that we will plan for a baby very soon, maybe sometime in this year." Read on to know more!

    Barun & Pashmeen Expecting Their First Baby!

    After Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij and Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath, now Barun-Pashmeen is expecting their first child after eight years of marriage. Baby shower ceremony was organised recently, which was graced by the couple's family and close friends.

    Pashmeen Looks Lovely Flaunting Her Baby Bump

    Barun looked simple and happy at the baby shower ceremony. He had a badge 'dad to be' pinned, while his wife Pashmeen was seen flaunting baby bump. She looked lovely and glowing in a pink dress. She had 'mom to be' badge.

    Guests At Pashmeen’s Baby Shower

    The baby shower ceremony was graced by Sai Deodhar, Karan Wahi, Akshay Dogra, Gautam Hegde, Avinash Tiwary and others. The celebrities were seen posing with the soon to be mom and dad.

    Sai Deodhar Congratulates The Couple

    Sai Deodhar shared a few pictures from the baby shower ceremony and captioned as, "Congratulations love u pashmin n barun!!! #barunsobti."

    Barun & Pashmeen Pose With Their Friends

    Avinash Tiwary shared a few pictures from Pashmeen baby shower ceremony. He captioned one of the pictures as, "Mere bahi...All the Happiness to you and Pashmeen." "May this glow star forever :)"

    Barmeen With Friends

    He also wrote, "@barunsobtisays Also Now that you are a 'Dad to be'... I request all the ladies queuing up for yoour attention to leave you along... P.S. i am Single."

    Sanaya Wishes Barun & Pashmeen

    Sanaya shared the couple's picture and wrote, "From best friends to soon to be best parents in the world ... from sunny to soon to be sunny masi 😀😀 cannot wait for this journey to begin 😀😀 love you guys #babyontheway #soexcited."

    Mohit Sehgal

    Mohit wrote, "Sleep is so overrated. You're having a B A B Y ! ! ! ! 😜Congratulations Barun and pashmeen on Ur upcoming little one. We are so excited for Ur growing family 🤗"

