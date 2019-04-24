Barun Sobti Reveals Why He Has Been Away From TV; Says TV Actors Are Insecure & Fear Being Replaced!

Why Barun Has Been Away From TV?

When asked what made him stay away from television, which had made him household name, he said, "TV is a powerful medium, as it reaches out to so many people. The only problem that I have is with the format and programming. It's impossible to do something round the clock for years and still be creative about it."

‘I Would Love To See The Programming Change In TV’

"I've always maintained that everything can be done well, but writing is bound to get compromised with the kind of pressure that exists on TV. The ratings force the writers to go into the same zone over and over again, and you can't write something extraordinary every day. It's untrue to creativity. I would love to see the programming change in television."

‘It Would Be Great If We Start Making More Finite Shows’

When asked what kind of changes he wants to see on television, he said, "It would be great if we start making more finite shows. That way, everyone would know what they are getting into. Anything that has a definite end is invariably precise and a more promising product, as compared to a show that has an abrupt ending. It's interesting for both - the audience as well as artistes."

‘TV Actors Are Always Insecure & Fear Getting Replaced’

In an interview, Barun had said TV gets demanding because it is exhaustive. Regarding this comment, the actor told the leading daily, "TV actors are always insecure and they fear getting replaced. Since there's a huge influx of actors, nobody voices their concerns or opinions. So, you keep working for long hours, which is absolutely against the labour laws. It's a bitter-sweet thing."

The Actor Adds…

"When you become popular as the lead of a show, you are expected to shoot for 12 hours every single day! You don't have a choice. There are some artistes who throw tantrums, and say that they won't shoot for more than three hours, but I'm not that kind of a person. So, I have to kill my conscience."

‘Lekin Apni Industry Mein Sab Chalta Hai’

"As humans, we need to respect everyone's time. Lekin apni industry mein sab chalta hai. Yahan aap poora din kaam karte raho, koi farak nahin padta hai kisi ko. Once people start making money from a show, then it's not about creativity anymore."

What Made Him Take Up Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3

So what made him take up Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3? Barun says, "I did it because it was always meant to be a finite show. It was supposed to run for six months, but it ended in four because the ratings weren't good. It sounded good on the story level."

Barun Is Ready To Do Finite Shows!

The actor adds, "Even today, if I'm offered a finite show, I will take it up, because I would love to be one of the first actors to initiate a change in the format and programming on the small screen."