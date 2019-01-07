 »   »   »  Barun Sobti-Sanaya Irani’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Is Back On Popular Demand; Fans Get Nostalgic!

It has been six years since Star Plus' show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was aired! The show and the actors - Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani became the household names. Barun and Sanaya, who played the roles of Arnav Singh Raizada and Kushi Kumar became one of the 'iconic' jodi on the television. Their crackling was loved by the fans and even now they want to watch them together on-screen. The channel has finally listened to the fans! To celebrate the six years, the channel has decided to repeat telecast the show. The show will be aired from today (January 7) from Monday to Friday at 4 PM.

In the promo videos, Barun aka Arnav can be seen reminiscing his good old days. He also reveals that Khushi is in London now and has opened a shop 'Devi Maiya Misthan Gol London Wala' at South Hall. As the first episode was aired the fans were super happy and got nostalgic! Check out tweets!

Nimmi Nambiar "I'm just loving it!❤❤❤❤❤❤With Barun 's narration #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon is shining more and more 😊❤❤❤OMG ab iss pyar ko kya naam doon? @StarPlus thanks a lot ❤" - (sic) Anjali "IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon ❤️ is that One Show, which is going to Stay with me for LIFE 💫 There's so many Sweet- bitter memories attached to this Series. UNFORGETTABLE ❤️ @BarunSobtiSays #SanayaIrani ~ Hameshaa 💕💕" - (sic) SaLs & SilverLining SaLs: Hum jisse door bhagte hai. Wo hamara picha kabhi nahi chorta 😝 #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon. #IPKKNDrewind. - (sic) _SilverLining_: Too much nostalgia on my TL today😭❤ #IPKKNDrewind #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon. - (sic) Arshisarunmumbaifan "Watching #IPKKNDrewind peppered with loads of narration by @BarunSobtiSays aka #ArnavSinghRaizada🔥❤️ Check out for #Khushi aka #SanayaIrani on our tv screen (@StarPlus) walking down the ramp as Arnav stares at her! I'm loving it😍 #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon #IPKKND #Arshi #SaRun🔥❤️"- (sic) Vindhya Sree "And then there comes the music "iss pyaaaar ko kya naaam doon" on @StarPlus and my poor heart doesnt need a single sec to send tears from my eyes& a loud joyful scream.. Wowww once again a big thanks @StarPlus #Arshi #sarun #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon #IPKKNDREWIND." - (sic)

