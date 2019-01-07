English
 »   »   »  Barun Sobti-Sanaya Irani’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Is Back On Popular Demand; Fans Get Nostalgic!

Barun Sobti-Sanaya Irani’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Is Back On Popular Demand; Fans Get Nostalgic!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It has been six years since Star Plus' show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was aired! The show and the actors - Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani became the household names. Barun and Sanaya, who played the roles of Arnav Singh Raizada and Kushi Kumar became one of the 'iconic' jodi on the television. Their crackling was loved by the fans and even now they want to watch them together on-screen. The channel has finally listened to the fans! To celebrate the six years, the channel has decided to repeat telecast the show. The show will be aired from today (January 7) from Monday to Friday at 4 PM.

    In the promo videos, Barun aka Arnav can be seen reminiscing his good old days. He also reveals that Khushi is in London now and has opened a shop 'Devi Maiya Misthan Gol London Wala' at South Hall. As the first episode was aired the fans were super happy and got nostalgic! Check out tweets!

    Nimmi Nambiar

    "I'm just loving it!❤❤❤❤❤❤With Barun 's narration #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon is shining more and more 😊❤❤❤OMG ab iss pyar ko kya naam doon? @StarPlus thanks a lot ❤" - (sic)

    Anjali

    "IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon ❤️ is that One Show, which is going to Stay with me for LIFE 💫 There's so many Sweet- bitter memories attached to this Series. UNFORGETTABLE ❤️ @BarunSobtiSays #SanayaIrani ~ Hameshaa 💕💕" - (sic)

    SaLs & SilverLining

    SaLs: Hum jisse door bhagte hai. Wo hamara picha kabhi nahi chorta 😝 #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon. #IPKKNDrewind. - (sic)

    _SilverLining_: Too much nostalgia on my TL today😭❤ #IPKKNDrewind #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon. - (sic)

    Arshisarunmumbaifan

    "Watching #IPKKNDrewind peppered with loads of narration by @BarunSobtiSays aka #ArnavSinghRaizada🔥❤️ Check out for #Khushi aka #SanayaIrani on our tv screen (@StarPlus) walking down the ramp as Arnav stares at her! I'm loving it😍 #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon #IPKKND #Arshi #SaRun🔥❤️"- (sic)

    Vindhya Sree

    "And then there comes the music "iss pyaaaar ko kya naaam doon" on @StarPlus and my poor heart doesnt need a single sec to send tears from my eyes& a loud joyful scream.. Wowww once again a big thanks @StarPlus #Arshi #sarun #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon #IPKKNDREWIND." - (sic)

    Most Read: Koffee With Karan 6: Tweeples Troll Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul For Choosing Virat Over Sachin!

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 18:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue