English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Barun Sobti & Sanaya's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Clocks 8 Years; Show Still Resonate Many Emotions!

    By
    |

    Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was one of the popular shows on Star Plus. It has been eight long years and still, people remember it. The characters played by Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani (Arnav Singh Raizada and Khushi Kumari Gupta) are unforgettable! People loved their jodi and even now they want them to be paired up together. Even if they are seen bonding off screen, they share pictures and express happiness. Recently, the actors also had met at Barun's wife Parshmeen Manchanda's baby shower. It was sort of IPKKND reunion as many actors from the show were seen at the event.

    Gautam Hegde Writes…

    The writer, Gautam Hegde shared a picture that his friend sent and recalled the good old days! He wrote, "Last week, a friend of mine clicked this picture of an ‘Is Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon' hoarding and sent me. Its at some place near South Hall in London."

    8 Years Of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

    "I thought I will upload it today, because 8 years later, this show still resonates and rekindles so many emotions, and is still so fondly remembered, is still loved as much and still makes it to hoardings in streets and hearts of so many people."

    Gautam Thanks Everyone On This Landmark Show!

    "It is overwhelming for all of us attached to the show and there is nothing but gratitude. We feel heavily blessed to have been attached to a show that seems to be so karmic. . .A big thank you to everyone on this landmark show! Rabba Ve ❤️🙏🏻."

    Fans Want SaRun Back On Screen!

    One of the fans wrote, "The bestest serial ever! 😍 This marterpiece will always remain in our hearts! ❤️ No one can match the standard of SaRun ❤️" Another user wrote, "Thanks for giving us this unforgettable show 😍😍😍"

    Fans Miss Barun & Sanaya On Screen

    Another fan asked Gautam to write the story again as they want SaRun back on screen. The fan wrote, "Sir please write the story of ipkknd again .we really miss them and we really want sarun back."

    Sanaya & Barun Still Meet Up With Their Common Friends!

    Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti too reshared the picture shared by Gautam. The trio along with their common friends-actors like Akshay Dogra, Dalljiet Kaur and others often meet even now and share pictures on social media.

    Most Read: Surbhi Chandna To Play Punjabi Girl In Sanjivani 2!

    More BARUN SOBTI News

    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 12:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue