Barun Sobti & Sanaya's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Clocks 8 Years; Show Still Resonate Many Emotions!

Gautam Hegde Writes…

The writer, Gautam Hegde shared a picture that his friend sent and recalled the good old days! He wrote, "Last week, a friend of mine clicked this picture of an ‘Is Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon' hoarding and sent me. Its at some place near South Hall in London."

8 Years Of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

"I thought I will upload it today, because 8 years later, this show still resonates and rekindles so many emotions, and is still so fondly remembered, is still loved as much and still makes it to hoardings in streets and hearts of so many people."

Gautam Thanks Everyone On This Landmark Show!

"It is overwhelming for all of us attached to the show and there is nothing but gratitude. We feel heavily blessed to have been attached to a show that seems to be so karmic. . .A big thank you to everyone on this landmark show! Rabba Ve ❤️🙏🏻."

Fans Want SaRun Back On Screen!

One of the fans wrote, "The bestest serial ever! 😍 This marterpiece will always remain in our hearts! ❤️ No one can match the standard of SaRun ❤️" Another user wrote, "Thanks for giving us this unforgettable show 😍😍😍"

Fans Miss Barun & Sanaya On Screen

Another fan asked Gautam to write the story again as they want SaRun back on screen. The fan wrote, "Sir please write the story of ipkknd again .we really miss them and we really want sarun back."

Sanaya & Barun Still Meet Up With Their Common Friends!

Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti too reshared the picture shared by Gautam. The trio along with their common friends-actors like Akshay Dogra, Dalljiet Kaur and others often meet even now and share pictures on social media.