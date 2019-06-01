Barun Sobti Says Pashmeen’s Baby Shower Was Lovely; Has No Plans For A Babymoon Right Now!

‘The Baby Shower Was Lovely’

Barun told HT that he is looking forward to the arrival of their little bundle of joy. He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It was not a plan to hide anything. We told everyone when one is supposed to when pregnant. The baby shower was lovely and it was great to see how much people love you."

‘We Are Both Taking One Day At A Time’

When asked as to how he is feeling, he said, "I am exhausted as I have been shooting and running around and taking care of my wife. But I am happy. Right now, we are both taking one day at a time instead of thinking too much about what will happen when the baby comes and other such kind of questions."

No Plans For Babymoon

Barun revealed that he doesn't have plan for a babymoon right now as he is shooting for a web series. It has to be recalled that the actor is shooting for Asura.

When asked as to what kind of father he would be, he told the leading daily, "I have not thought about what kind of a parent I would be but I think both of us are prepared in our own way."

‘We Are Ready For The Surprises’

"Moreover, I feel nothing can really prepare you for parenthood as you learn along the way when your baby comes and how you bring your child up. We are ready for the surprises that will come along the way."

‘I Will Be A Realistic Kind Of Father’

"I am a realistic person so I think I will be a realistic kind of father to my child. Who knows how you handle the situation that you come across after you become a parent. Being a parent is a huge responsibility."