 »   »   »  BB 12 Winner Dipika Reacts To Shilpa Shinde Mocking Her Victory; Vikas Praises Dipika Shuts Trolls!

Dipika Has No Clue Why Shilpa Is Upset With Her

When Dipika was asked about her reaction to Shilpa Shinde mocking her victory, she told Spotboye, "I have no clue why she is upset with me. I did get to know about this a few minutes back while talking to people. Maybe she has her own reasons. She may have not liked my journey. It's her perspective and view."

Was Dipika Copying Shilpa?

Many of them have been comparing Dipika to Shilpa, as they felt the latter was copying Shilpa. Dipika clarified that being in kitchen was not her strategy and was not copying Shilpa. She said, "In my day to day life also I love to cook food and feed others. That's what I did inside the house too."

Dipika Says…

"And those who feel that it was my strategy to win, I want to tell them come in the kitchen and cook three time meal for 15 people and you will come to know. You can show off for a week or 2 but you can't do it for long if you are not doing it from your heart."

The Actress Clarifies Being In Kitchen Was Not Her Strategy!

"But when people inside the house also made acquisitions on me and took me off the kitchen duty, I cleaned toilets and garden area for 2 weeks too. I am very comfortable with household work in real life - it wasn't my strategy to be in the game for sure."

Shoaib Is A Proud Husband!

Meanwhile, Shoaib shared an adorable picture snapped with his sister and Dipika and revealed that he is a proud husband. He wrote, "Not just once or twice, but many a times u have proved yourself. Proud husband❤️A big thankyou to everyone who have supported us throughout this journey.🙏🏻 #grattitude #blessed." - (sic)

Vikas Gupta Praises Dipika

Vikas Gupta too, praised Dipika and shut the trolls with his post. He wrote, "Here she is our graceful winner @ms.dipika , you did a lot and faced a lot. We can proudly say that you didn't attack another person but defended and did all you could to care about the people you love. The husband @shoaib2087 and your sister @saba_ka_jahaan we're so badly trolled and were part of another #bigboss your fans have gone all out to defend you. This is a win not just for you but for all of them as well." - (sic)

Vikas Shuts Trolls

"Congratulations. You played the game so well that even the person who came second @sreesanthnair36 also loves and respects you ♥️ congratulations to all the housemates of #BB12 it was a tough one #dipikakakar #Biggboss12 #shoika #winner #dipstars #shreesanth #karanvirbohra #deepakthakur #romilchaudhary #surbhirana P.S. if you can't say good about people try keeping your mouth shut and fingers in control 😊 give love get love." - (sic)