Benaf Dadachandji Ties The Knot With Norman Hou; Ridhi-Raqesh, Sharad-Keerti & Others Attend! (PICS)
Many television actors got married last year in December. The wedding season continues! A few days ago, Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit got hitched. While Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actress Palak Jain and Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Surbhi Tiwari will be getting married tomorrow (February 10), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Singh is all set to get hitched this year. Recently, yet another actress from the television industry got hitched. Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actress Benaf Dadachandji got married to boyfriend Norman Hou, who is a restaurant owner.
Benaf Dadachandji & Norman Hou Get Hitched
The bride Benaf Dadachandji was seen flaunting a white gown, while the groom Norman looked dapper in a black suit. The jodi looked adorable together.
Benaf On Marrying Norman
About getting married to Norman, Benaf told India-forum, "He is my best friend and now my life partner feel blessed and am so happy to begin this journey with him. The wedding was just amazing it was perfect, relaxed, and was the best."
The Guests
The wedding was graced by Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh Bapat, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Sharad Kelkar, Keerti Kelkar, and Srishty Rode. The actors also shared pictures from the wedding ceremony.
Ridhi Writes…
Sharing a picture snapped with the bride, Ridhi wrote, "You looked stunnniiinnggg Benny! Couldn't take my eyes off you @benafd. @officialswapnilshinde kudddoossss." - (sic)
Sharad Congratulates The Newly-weds
Sharad shared a picture snapped with his wife Kirti, Abhinav and the bride and groom, and captioned it as, "Congratulations @benafd & @chef_in_black_shorts welcome to the club 🤗🤗 , last night was superfunnnnnn thankyouuu 😘😘😘" - (sic)
Rubina With Newly-weds & Friends
Rubina too, shared a picture snapped with the bride, groom and friends, and captioned it as, "My Favourites in One Frame♥️ @ashukla09 @keertikelkar @sharadkelkar @benafd @chef_in_black_shorts ...." - (sic)
Srishty Congratulates The Couple
Bigg Boss 12 contestant, Srishty Rode shared a picture snapped with the newly-weds Benaf and Norman on her Instagram story and congratulated them.
Raqesh With Benaf & Friends!
Raqesh Bapat also graced Benaf's wedding. The actor shared a picture snapped with Benaf, Sharad and Keeti.
