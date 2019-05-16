Bepanah Pyaar's Pearl V Puri Hits Back At Jennifer-Harshad Fans; Says Even Bepannaah Is Stolen!

Pearl V Puri Says Even Bepannah Is Stolen!

When Pearl was asked about the same, he defended Ekta Kapoor and the title. He told Spotboye, "In that case title of our show's first season, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, was also stolen as those are the lines of a Bollywood song. If you talk about Jennifer and Harshad's Bepannah, then that was also stolen from a romantic number Bepanah pyaar hai aaja."

The Actor Adds…

"It's not about stealing titles. We form titles using words from our literature. So, it's not about taking someone else's show's name. Like my name is Pearl and if somebody likes my name and wants to keep the same name for their children, they have all the right to do so. I can't go and stop them."

‘I Don't Find Anything Wrong In It’

The actor further added, "It's just a good name! So, our creators thought of picking it up for our show and I don't find anything wrong in it."

Bepanah Pyaar To Air From…

Coming back to Bepanah Pyaar, the press conference of the show was recently held along with another new show Kavach 2. Apparently, Bepanah Pyaar that stars Pearl, Aparna and Ishita Dutta in the lead roles will be aired on Colors TV from June 3, at 10 PM.

Pearl On His Role

Regarding his role, Pearl said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of a refreshing story like Bepanah Pyaar. It is a quintessential love story but with a twist. I will be seen as Raghbir, who has gone into a shell because of the mysterious death of his wife, Baani. It will be a big challenge to add various shades to my character. I hope I overcome that challenge."