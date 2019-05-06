Bepanah Pyaar Promo Revealed; Fans Tell Ekta NOT To COPY Jennifer-Harshad’s Show Name Bepannaah!

Fans Furious As Pearl-Aparna’s Show Has Similar Title As That Of JenShad’s Show

Although Pearl's fans loved the promo, Bepannaah fans lashed out at Ekta as it had similar title and felt makers are cashing in on the popularity of JenShad show! Check out comments!

Fans’ Comments: Vipula_v

"#Bepannah is the name only for #jenshad ..... U just can't copy the name or add some word like this just to use the popularity of bepannah's fandom 😣😣😣 ... It's kasam season 2 right why the hell name has to changed ...... #Bepannah is only for #jenshad ...." - (sic)

Arc_creations_

"Ewwwwww seriously @ektaravikapoor you stole the title of another show! Well none the less what can we expect from the woman who copies the track of her shows. Just ek ka story copy karke dusre mein chipka deti hai. Bepannaah pyaar lol title toh original rakhte." - (sic)

Poojaguptaswaroop

"#bepannaah belongs to our #jenshad @jenniferwinget1 @harshad_chopda ...how could u steel our shows name...#bepannah pyaar hai tumse...humare show ko ruin kardegi yaar..#bepannah .oh God plz #bepannah ko baacha lo @ektaravikapoor ..how could u steel our shows name .this is so pathetic man.😡😡😡😡😡" - (sic)

Kamal & Anki

Kamal_alli: @ektaravikapoor there is only one Bepanaah. I love all your shows especially alt. This is upsetting that Bepanaah was used. - (sic)

Anki_here: Why bepannah ...it's only for Zoya aditya in dono ko hi cast kr lete show no 1 hota. - (sic)

Mineabhigya1

"Discussing Women 👎🏻 how could you bepannaah Name Show is already on air on tv you just use #bepannaah fandom power to promote you show 😡 why you heart bepannaah fans feeling how 😤 @ektaravikapoor" - (sic)

Sarasp6 & ShivangisCreation

_sarasp6: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Bepannah ?? NEVERRRR ITS ONLY BELONG TO JENSHAD AND @aniruddha.rajderkar. - (sic)

shivangiscreation: Cheater cheater 😂😂😂 bepannah ke aage pyaar laga Dene se kya Fark pada rahogi to cheater hi title stealer 😂😂😂 - (sic)