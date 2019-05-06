English
    Bepanah Pyaar Promo Revealed; Fans Tell Ekta NOT To COPY Jennifer-Harshad’s Show Name Bepannaah!

    Colors' show Bepannaah, which starred Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles, was one of the most loved shows. Fans loved Jennifer and Harshad's (Zoya and Aditya) crackling chemistry. Unfortunately, the channel and makers decided to shut down the show owing to the low TRPs, this left fans fuming. Now, the makers of Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki are coming up with season 2, which is titled 'Bepanah Pyaar', which stars Pearl V Puri, Aparna Dixit and Ishita Dutta in the lead roles.

    Ekta Kapoor shared the promo of the show that featured Aparna and Pearl. In the promo, Pearl and Aparna are seen in a beautiful place with 'Kya hua tera wada' playing in the background. Aparna meets with an accident (she falls off from height) and dies, this leaves Pearl shocked.

    Fans Furious As Pearl-Aparna’s Show Has Similar Title As That Of JenShad’s Show

    Although Pearl's fans loved the promo, Bepannaah fans lashed out at Ekta as it had similar title and felt makers are cashing in on the popularity of JenShad show! Check out comments!

    Fans’ Comments: Vipula_v

    "#Bepannah is the name only for #jenshad ..... U just can't copy the name or add some word like this just to use the popularity of bepannah's fandom 😣😣😣 ... It's kasam season 2 right why the hell name has to changed ...... #Bepannah is only for #jenshad ...." - (sic)

    Arc_creations_

    "Ewwwwww seriously @ektaravikapoor you stole the title of another show! Well none the less what can we expect from the woman who copies the track of her shows. Just ek ka story copy karke dusre mein chipka deti hai. Bepannaah pyaar lol title toh original rakhte." - (sic)

    Poojaguptaswaroop

    "#bepannaah belongs to our #jenshad @jenniferwinget1 @harshad_chopda ...how could u steel our shows name...#bepannah pyaar hai tumse...humare show ko ruin kardegi yaar..#bepannah .oh God plz #bepannah ko baacha lo @ektaravikapoor ..how could u steel our shows name .this is so pathetic man.😡😡😡😡😡" - (sic)

    Kamal & Anki

    Kamal_alli: @ektaravikapoor there is only one Bepanaah. I love all your shows especially alt. This is upsetting that Bepanaah was used. - (sic)

    Anki_here: Why bepannah ...it's only for Zoya aditya in dono ko hi cast kr lete show no 1 hota. - (sic)

    Mineabhigya1

    "Discussing Women 👎🏻 how could you bepannaah Name Show is already on air on tv you just use #bepannaah fandom power to promote you show 😡 why you heart bepannaah fans feeling how 😤 @ektaravikapoor" - (sic)

    Sarasp6 & ShivangisCreation

    _sarasp6: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Bepannah ?? NEVERRRR ITS ONLY BELONG TO JENSHAD AND @aniruddha.rajderkar. - (sic)

    shivangiscreation: Cheater cheater 😂😂😂 bepannah ke aage pyaar laga Dene se kya Fark pada rahogi to cheater hi title stealer 😂😂😂 - (sic)

    View this post on Instagram

    Bepanah pyaar! Only on colors ....soon( this song is my fav)

    A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on May 4, 2019 at 11:56am PDT

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 18:26 [IST]
