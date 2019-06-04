Bepanah Pyaarr First Impression: Confusing & Disastrous; But Fans Are All Praise For Pearl V Puri!

Story So Far…

At the mandap, a big drama happens, as a lady (Sukanya, who is London's richest businessman's daughter) walks in and claims that Raghbir loved her and is now getting married to another lady. Everyone gets shocked, as Raghbir claims to have never met her (A flash back is shown as the same song plays and Raghbir reveals that he got scared that Sukanya would fall off from the cliff the same way as Bani).

What’s Not Good!

If Raghbir loved Bani, why on earth is he getting married (He might be forced by family, but he clearly says he can't move on)! He acts like stone-hearted which seemed overacting. The song being played every now and then is irritating (although it is a soulful song). Raghbir's family too were seen overacting and crazy as instead scolding him (as the lady halted his wedding), they were seen telling him that he might have forgotten the lady with whom he might have been in love with.

What’s Good!

The sets seem to be as that of Ekta's other show Dil Hi Toh Hai and even the rich family look resembled of the same show. On the whole, first impression of the show is confusing and disastrous - nothing fresh or good about it. The only positive in the show was Ishita Dutta as she looked/acted decent! We hope the show improves from second episode!

Fans Are All Praise For Pearl

But, the fans were all praise for Pearl V Puri! They found him charming and his expressions, good! Check out fans tweets:

Subash Aryan: Best one i say !!!! #BepanahPyaarr. Pearl Marching ahead in success 🙌 couldn't be more happyPearl Paradise.

Diya Sharma

"Your smile , your expression , your acting , your look , your performance ...everything is so perfect @pearlvpuri...😍😘🤗#BepanahPyaarr #PearlVPuri @Bepanahpyaarrb1."

@TweetArfa

"I bet! No one would have been able to play Raghbir Malhotra better than #pearlvpuri. That attitude, hotness, macho look, and the intensity in acting... Hats off to this guy !!!! #Bepanahpyaarr."