Bepanah Pyaarr’s Pearl V Puri Is Scared Of Marriage In The Same Way As People Get Scared Of Ghosts!

Pearl V Puri Linked-up With Asmita & Hiba

While he was doing Phir Bhi Na Maane.... Batameez Dil, it was said that the actor was dating his co-star Asmita Sood. But the duo never admitted to being in a relationship. Their love apparently had a twist as Pearl fell in love with his Meri Saasu Maa co-star Hiba Nawab.

Pearl Linked-up With Karishma & Surbhi

Then his romance with Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha co-actress Karishma Tanna hit headlines. But they called each other just friends. And a few months ago, while he was doing Naagin 3, he was linked to Surbhi Jyoti. But again the duo said they are just friends.

Pearl & Karishma

The actor was back in news recently, when he and Karishma both apparently exited Baba Siddiqui's Iftar's party together. In a throwback interview to Tellychakkar, the actor had revealed that he is scared of marriage just like how people are scared of ghosts!

The Actor Is Scared Of Marriage

The actor had said, "I do believe in institution of marriage but I am very scared of marriage. I am scared of marriage in the same way as people get scared of ghosts even when they have not seen them. When I think I am capable enough to take care of my wife I will get married."

The Actor Reacts To Link-up Reports

Coming back to the link-up reports, in a recent interview to Spotboye, the actor clarified that he wasn't dating any of his co-actresses! The actor had said, "Link-up ho nahi jata hai. Link up likh dete hain sab. How many link-ups will I do? They are just rumours. But honestly, I don't mind if somebody is feeling good by writing about my affairs or think about it."

‘Me & Surbhi Are Just Good Friends’

"Like recently, I have been linked with Surbhi. Jab ki me and Surbhi are just good friends. She is a sweet girl and we spend a lot of time on the sets together as we love to keep the work environment light and happy."

‘I Wasn't Dating Anyone’

"In everyone's life, you have that one friend in your work atmosphere with whom you gel extremely well and love to spend time with him/her. It doesn't mean that you are dating that person. In my case also it's the same. They all were my good friends and I wasn't dating anyone."