Bepanah Pyaarr’s Pearl V Puri Is Scared Of Marriage Same Way As People Get Scared Of Ghosts!

Pearl V Puri is one of the popular actors in television industry. The dashing actor bagged number one spot in Times Most Desirable Man Of Television. The actor has done five shows, almost all of which were hits! Currently, the actor is seen in Colors' show Bepanah Pyaarr in which he is seen paired opposite Aparna Dixit. Apart from his shows, the actor has been hitting headlines for his relationships with his co-actresses. In all the five shows, the actor was linked with his co-actresses.

While he was doing Phir Bhi Na Maane.... Batameez Dil, it was said that the actor was dating his co-star Asmita Sood. But the duo never admitted to being in a relationship. Their love apparently had a twist as Pearl fell in love with his Meri Saasu Maa co-star Hiba Nawab.

Then his romance with Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha co-actress Karishma Tanna hit headlines. But they called each other just friends. And a few months ago, while he was doing Naagin 3, he was linked to Surbhi Jyoti. But again the duo said they are just friends.

The actor was back in news recently, when he and Karishma both apparently exited Baba Siddiqui's Iftar's party together. In a throwback interview to Tellychakkar, the actor had revealed that he is scared of marriage just like how people are scared of ghosts!

The actor had said, "I do believe in institution of marriage but I am very scared of marriage. I am scared of marriage in the same way as people get scared of ghosts even when they have not seen them. When I think I am capable enough to take care of my wife I will get married."

Coming back to the link-up reports, in an interview to Spotboye, the actor clarified that he wasn't dating any of his co-actresses! The actor had said, "Link-up ho nahi jata hai. Link up likh dete hain sab. How many link-ups will I do? They are just rumours. But honestly, I don't mind if somebody is feeling good by writing about my affairs or think about it."

"Like recently, I have been linked with Surbhi. Jab ki me and Surbhi are just good friends. She is a sweet girl and we spend a lot of time on the sets together as we love to keep the work environment light and happy."

"In everyone's life, you have that one friend in your work atmosphere with whom you gel extremely well and love to spend time with him/her. It doesn't mean that you are dating that person. In my case also it's the same. They all were my good friends and I wasn't dating anyone."

