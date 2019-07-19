English
    Bepanah Pyaarr & Vish To Be Replaced By Bigg Boss 13; Here’s When The Show Will Air!

    Bigg Boss 13 has been hitting the headlines for a long time. As we revealed, this time, the show will not have commoners and also the set is being shifted from Lonavala to Goregaon's Film City. Recently, there were reports that the first contestant of the show has been finalised and it is none other than Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey. Also, the buzz is that Raveena Tandon's cousin Kiran Rathod has been approached for the show.

    Apart from the contestants, many must be wondering when and at what time the controversial reality show will air, and which show it will replace!

    According to IBTimes report, the show is expected to air from September 29 onwards. This time, the makers have chosen 10 pm to 11 pm as the time-slot and as opposed to the earlier 9 pm slot.

    The controversial reality show will replace Pearl V Puri and Ishita Dutta's Bepanah Pyaarr and Debina Bonnerjee's Vish: A Poisonous Story, which are being aired at 10 pm and 10.30 time-slots, respectively.

    A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Makers of Bigg Boss have brought a change in timing for season 3. While last year the show was aired at 9 pm, Bigg Boss 13 will be aired at 10 pm every day. It will replace Bepanah Pyaar and Vish, which will go off air after Bigg Boss 13 starts."

