Bepannaah 2 Or Beyhadh 2 - Rajesh Khattar Asks Fans By Sharing Jennifer, Harshad & Kushal’s Pics!
Bepannaah and Beyhadh were two most popular shows on television. While Colors' Bepannaah was a romantic mystery drama starring Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget; Sony TV's Beyhadh was a romantic thriller that starred Jennifer, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani. Both the shows impressed the viewers because of the gripping storylines and the amazing star cast. All viewers are aware that there are speculations that the makers of Beyhadh and Bepannaah might come up with the sequels. Beyhadh's producer Prateek Sharma had already confirmed that they are in talks with Jennifer and the story is almost confirmed. On the other hand, Bepannaah season 2 reports still remain a rumour!
Rajesh Asks Viewers: Bepannaah 2 Or Beyhadh 2!
Apart from Jennifer, both shows had another common actor - Rajesh Khatter. While in Beyhadh, Rajesh played Maya's (Jennifer) father - Ashwin Mehrotra, in Bepannaah, he was seen as Aditya's (Harshad) father - Harshvardhan Hooda. The actor has now shared a few pictures asking viewers if they want Beyhadh 2 or Bepannaah 2!
Viewers Want JenShad
Both the shows had good followers. Many fans said that they would watch any show which featured Jennifer and Harshad. Check out fans' comments! Adiyafanclub: JenShad dedo yar!! Beyhadh ho ya bepannah.. 😒😒😒😒😒 - (sic)
Fans’ Comments: Fans Want Any Show With Jennifer & Harshad
Shine_sujata: We want Jennifer Winget & Harshad Chopda back together... - (sic)
Shraddha_wagh09: Anything but only with jenshad thats it❤️❤️❤️- (sic)
Ishani.roy1408: Both......but harshad is must. - (sic)
Fans Are Missing Beyhadh
V.manisha9_jennifer: Beyhadh 2🙏🙏🙏🙏 we missing maya 😭😭sir please come back with your maya baby in beyhadh 2🙏🙏🙏 - (sic)
Khareshambhavi1: Beyhadh 2😍😍😍😍😍 Waiting eagerly for it❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️- (sic)
Fans Want Bepannaah 2
Jenshad__lovers: #Bepannaah2 ❤🔥 #jenshad the best👍💯 - (sic)
Madhavi.virgo: Bepannah and that too with you n Jenshad....pleaseeeeee. - (sic)
Gunjann01: Bepannaah 2 with the same cast 😍 - (sic)
Most Read: Ashi Singh Was In Tears When Told Of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai's End; Randeep Rai Shocked!