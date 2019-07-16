Bepannaah 2 Or Beyhadh 2 - Rajesh Khattar Asks Fans By Sharing Jennifer, Harshad & Kushal’s Pics!

Rajesh Asks Viewers: Bepannaah 2 Or Beyhadh 2!

Apart from Jennifer, both shows had another common actor - Rajesh Khatter. While in Beyhadh, Rajesh played Maya's (Jennifer) father - Ashwin Mehrotra, in Bepannaah, he was seen as Aditya's (Harshad) father - Harshvardhan Hooda. The actor has now shared a few pictures asking viewers if they want Beyhadh 2 or Bepannaah 2!

Viewers Want JenShad

Both the shows had good followers. Many fans said that they would watch any show which featured Jennifer and Harshad. Check out fans' comments! Adiyafanclub: JenShad dedo yar!! Beyhadh ho ya bepannah.. 😒😒😒😒😒 - (sic)

Fans’ Comments: Fans Want Any Show With Jennifer & Harshad

Shine_sujata: We want Jennifer Winget & Harshad Chopda back together... - (sic)

Shraddha_wagh09: Anything but only with jenshad thats it❤️❤️❤️- (sic)

Ishani.roy1408: Both......but harshad is must. - (sic)

Fans Are Missing Beyhadh

V.manisha9_jennifer: Beyhadh 2🙏🙏🙏🙏 we missing maya 😭😭sir please come back with your maya baby in beyhadh 2🙏🙏🙏 - (sic)

Khareshambhavi1: Beyhadh 2😍😍😍😍😍 Waiting eagerly for it❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️- (sic)

Fans Want Bepannaah 2

Jenshad__lovers: #Bepannaah2 ❤🔥 #jenshad the best👍💯 - (sic)

Madhavi.virgo: Bepannah and that too with you n Jenshad....pleaseeeeee. - (sic)

Gunjann01: Bepannaah 2 with the same cast 😍 - (sic)