Bepannaah, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Kuch Rang & Other TV Shows That Went Off Air AGAINST Fans’ Wish!

Bepannaah

The recent show that was shut down against the fans' wish was Bepannah. The show starred Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda, Sehban Azim and Namita Dubey in the lead roles. Fans loved Jennifer and Harshad (Zoya and Aditya) jodi. When the makers decided to shut down the show as it didn't garner required TRPs, fans took to social media to demand the makers and channel for an extension, but in vain. Fans also requested the makers for the second season with the same cast. Fans still hope the makers come up with Season 2.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi that starred Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles enjoyed great popularity among fans. It was shocking and disappointing for the fans when the makers announced its end. But because of fans demand, the makers came up with Season 2, which was a finite series.

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste

Yet another Sony TV show which enjoyed popularity among fans was Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. The show starred Namik Paul and Nikita Dutta in lead roles. Fans were upset by the abrupt end and demanded a proper ending, but in vain. The fans are still hoping that the makers come up with the second season.

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi

Colors' show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi starred Shakti Arora and Radhika Madan (Ranveer and Ishaani) in the lead roles. The fans loved the jodi, but due to low TRPs, the makers decided to end the show. The show's end upset fans.

Jana Na Dil Se Door

The makers of Star Plus show Jana Na Dil Se Door created a magic with Atharv and Vividha's (Vikram Singh Chauhan and Shivani Surve) story. Although the show was aired at an odd timing, it was doing good. But, when the reports of show's end started doing the rounds, fans were disappointed and started an online drive #DontEndJNDSD, but in vain.