Bepannaah Fans Demand Jennifer Winget & Harshad Chopda's Return; Trend #FansWantJenShad!
Colors' show Bepannaah was one of the popular shows on the channel. The show starred Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda in the lead role. JenShad's chemistry and the show was loved by the viewers. The show might not have been a top show on the TRP chart, but it had won millions of viewers' heart! Unfortunately, the show was shut down owing to low TRPs. Fans were extremely upset with the channels decision and had trended #Don'tEndBepannaah, but in vain! The fans didn't lose hope and they even demanded for season 2.
It has been more than six months that the show ended. Fans have not gotten over it! They still hope for their favourite jodi to return. Recently, they trended #FansWantJenShad. Take a look at the tweets!
Fans’ Tweets: neнυυ
"Still waiting for the day when jennifer winget and harshad chopda will be casted again in near future in a good content show where their potential is fully utilised and most importantly on a good channel who actually respects their craft and hardwork. #FansWantJenShad."
Ramla
"Our show ran for 8 months.7 months since it got off air. Almost the same time as it was on air but you see the rage and passion of the fans? Thats the magic of jenshad which can only be recreated by them. #FansWantJenShad."
xjenshadforeverx
"To all those people who thought that jenshad fans are probably dead then it's a clear answer now.. we are still alive waiting and being patient for a miracle :)) #FansWantJenShad."
@GeetBackup1 & Anju
@GeetBackup1: Yes we took break but we did not disappear. We r here forever for we want Jenshad in a show #FansWantJenShad
Anju 5u: We r not asking for the sun or the moon we want jenshad #FansWantJenShad
@Happiieesoul
""Patience is a virtue.Good things come to those who wait." How long do v really wait....???Plz sum1 cast dem togtr., JenShad's Popularity z to a diff level..Dear producers Nd channels mk use f dis popularity Nd Talent...Truly JenShad z Exceptional..#FansWantJenShad."
Nyctophile
"The power they hold just by standing in one frame. unmatched. yes i still miss them everyday and i still want them back. #FansWantJenShad."
@BepannaaahL & Seema
@BepannaaahL: We all still truly madly in love with Jenshad and we want them back #FansWantJenShad
Seema: The combinationof good looks and talent of both the leads is rare #FansWantJenShad.
In fact, there were rumours of Jennifer and Harshad coming together. But, nothing has been confirmed. Well, we hope the makers listen to the fans' demand and get the jodi back!
Most Read: Bigg Boss 13: You Will Be Shocked To Know How Much Salman Khan Is Charging For Weekend Ka Vaar?