Bepannaah Fans Want Jennifer Winget & Harshad Chopda Back; Trend #WeDemandJenShad!
Colors' show Bepannaah that starred Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles went off air in November. The lead pair's chemistry was loved by the viewers. The fans had nicknamed the couple as 'JenShad' and 'AdiYa'. The show might not have topped the TRP chart but it had indeed garnered immense love from the viewers. Although it has been a month since the show went off air, the fans are still not over it. The fans have still not lost hope! They are hoping that the makers will consider their request or rather 'demand' of coming up with a second season with the same actors.
We have seen 'DontEndBepannaah' and 'AduraAlvida'. Now, the fans took to social media to trend #WeDemandJenshad. Check out tweets!
Fans’ Tweets: ✿ K I A R A ✿
"Whether its trending multiple times in India or hitting the 1 million milestone, time and again we've shown our loyalty and love for our JenShad. This fandom DESERVES their comeback ! @aniruddha_r #WeDemandJenshad." - (sic)
Divya S
"Why was bepannaah made to end ? Majority of your existing shows are not getting trp as BPs, Then why? @ColorsTV. It's time to rectify the mistakes done. #WeDemandJenShad back on our screens." - (sic)
Shraddha💗
"Bepannaah was about second chances. Give fans a second chance @aniruddha_r @DevadigaAmeeta to see the magic once again which Jenshad created in only 8 months which left us wanting for more as their chemistry was under utilised and unexplored #WeDemandJenShad." - (sic)
Neнυυ 🍂
"& it's trending !! Please see this @aniruddha_r & @DevadigaAmeeta & recognise the hype @jenwinget & @ChopdaHarshad has as a pair & we are longing to see them blessing our screens again as a leading pair !#WeDemandJenShad." - (sic)
Jot
"#Bepannaah n #JenShad were face of Ur Channel. Ever U checked ur global GRP. Go through ur SM pages 4 whole month all collective shows can't get enough likes,views and comment how much our show was getting in jst spoiler.Bring BP or lead pair in new show #WeDemandJenShad." - (sic)
Adhura Alvida & Divine
adhura alvida: @aniruddha_r bring them in a show wid a fresh story or bp S2 ...we r ready for every thing...we assure that we will make it blockbuster #WeDemandJenshad. - (sic)
Divine: It's our demand. Bohot ho gaya request pleading but now it's only demand #WeDemandJenShad. - (sic)
Will The Makers/Channel Consider Fans’ Request?
Recently, we saw Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka back on television because of fans' demand. It's ultimately fans/viewers who help the show gain TRPs. Bepannaah indeed had a good story, amazing cast and good fan following as well! So, will the channel consider their requests/demand and come up with Bepannaah 2?
