Bepannaah’s Harshad Chopda On His Secret Girlfriend; Reveals Awkward Moment About Intimate Scene!

Harshad Chopda On His Childhood Days

Regarding his background a childhood days, he said, "As a kid I was like furniture and I did not exist. I did not live, just existed. As a kid I have only done things that I've liked. I remember after my Class 8 I took up shot put and discus throw. I used to be very excited, get up at 4 am for the practice sessions."

Harshad Was A NCC Member!

"Then I was a NCC member. I used to do things that could make me live otherwise I was a lazy kid. I remember I used to keep awake in my history classes in Class 9 only because the teacher was very strict and I used to be scared that she would catch hold of me. I loved math, physics and chemistry. These were my subjects."

‘I Am A Dreamer’

When asked about himself, he said, "I like learning. I try to perfect myself but I can't say am a perfectionist. I am a dreamer but I am not a planner."

Harshad On Intimate Scene

Harshad belongs to a conservative background, when asked whether he feels awkward while doing intimate scenes, he said, "It's funny actually! When I am doing the scene, there is nothing on my mind, I am completely into the scene, I don't even think ki mummyjee, papajee kya bolenge or how I will face my sister."

The Awkward Moment While Watching Intimate Scene With Family

"When I enter my house and I know the scene will be aired, it gets awkward then. The worst is when you have to sit and watch the scenes with them. There is this silence and everyone keeps looking here and there, like they aren't watching it."

Harshad’s Secret Girlfriend

When asked about his secret girlfriend, he said, "I can only say I genuinely like someone and want to end up with her. I am taking my time because I want to be ready for the responsibility and don't want to enter into a relationship till I am completely ready. I want it to last because I am very serious about it and so am taking my time."