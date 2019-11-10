    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bepannaah's Harshad Chopda Trending On Twitter & We Know Why

      Harshad Chopda, who was last seen on Colors' show Bepannaah alongside Jennifer Winget, is one of the most popular and loved actor in the television industry. The actor has been trending on Twitter and we know the reason behind the same!

      We recently reported about Asian Viewers Television Awards (AVTA), which will be held in London, this month. As per BizAsia's report, Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda will be attending the event. The actor has also been nominated for the 'Male Actor Of The Year' category. Also, today (November 10), we will witness yet another award ceremony - Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA Awards), which will be held in Indore. Fans want Harshad to win awards in both AVTA and ITA awards, and hence, are trending him with hashtags like HarshadChopdaForAVTA, ITAForHarshadChopda and HarshadChopdaForITA. Take look at a few comments.

      Fan Comments: SamSays

      Fan Comments: SamSays

      "And here we have Harshad playing a savage sassy character so convincingly and owning dry humor like a boss which is in sheer contrast to his loveable grounded self.. That's where he stands apart from the rest and stays winning for me!! #HarshadChopdaForAVTA #HarshadChopdaForITA."

      Tatum

      Tatum

      "I want to see #HarshadChopdaForITA doing a dance number in a tirchhi topiwale avatar in his next project. Dekhne layak hoga our chocolate hero in ITV."

      @varshabanwani

      @varshabanwani

      "Harshu u have to win ita also this time i want to see such pic this time also ur pic eith awardproud moment for all fans #HarshadChopdaForITA #HarshadChopda."

      Dina Rosdiana

      Dina Rosdiana

      "Ough u so cool man 😎 i believe u can get to the winner The best actor of the year an AVTAawards @ChopdaHarshad #harshadchopda #HarshadChopdaForAVTA."

      Trisha_Morajkar

      Trisha_Morajkar

      "Harshad deserves to win best actor at ITA 2019.. Being in television for 14years , he not only proved to be best in acting , he proved to a be a great human being... #HarshadChopda #ITAForHarshadChopda #ITA2019 @TheITA_Official @anuranjan1010."

      @hcmyworld

      @hcmyworld

      "Success is no accident. It takes hard work, dedication, perservence, learning, studying and most of all, a love for what you do. #HarshadChopda defines these qualities😍😍 @ChopdaHarshad #HarshadChopda #HarshadChopdaForAVTA."

      (Social media comments are unedited)

      (Images Source: Twitter)

      AVTA 2019 Nomination List: Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget, Parth Samthaan & Others Nominated

      bepannaah harshad chopda
