Bepannaah’s Harshad Chopda Receives Warm Welcome By His Fans In Thailand; The Actor Is Overwhelmed!

Harshad Chopda In Thailand

As we revealed Harshad is in Thailand and his fans welcomed him in a grand way! Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor Siddharth Nigam accompanied Harshad.

Harshad’s First Visit To Thailand!

While it was first visit for Harshad, Siddharth is visiting Thailand for the second time. The actors were seen signing autographs, interacting with fans and giving interviews.

Harshad Feels On Top Of The World!

Harshad received warm welcome from his Thailand fans. In an interview, Harshad was asked as to how he felt being in Thailand, he said, "I feel elated, overwhelmed and on top of the world. I have come here for the first time and I don't understand the language but still I understand the feelings, I was very happy."

The Actor Reveals The Challenging Part In Bepannaah!

When asked what was challenging in his role on Bepannaah, he said, "I (as Aditya on the show) was doing a lot of mean things and that too to a woman (to Jennifer aka Zoya). It is most difficult to make such character likable. It was most challenging part to keep that balance and to justify what you are doing because there was a strong reason behind it."

Many Thai Fans Want To Be Harshad’s Heroine!

When said that many of his Thai fans want to be his lead actress, the actor laughed and said, "What do I say, God has been kind." Well, who doesn't want to be his heroine, especially after watching Bepannaah!