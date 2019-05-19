English
    Bepannaah Reunion At Harshad’s Birthday Party; Jennifer, Sehban, Surbhi & Others Attend! (PICS)

    By
    |

    Handsome hunk of television, Harshad Chopda made a smashing comeback with his show Bepannaah. The actor was paired opposite Jennifer Winget and the viewers loved their jodi. The show unfortunately went off air, and the fans are eagerly waiting for them to come together on screen either in Bepannaah season 2 or on any other show. Harshad is also listed among one of the Times most desirable actor in the television industry. The actor celebrated his birthday yesterday (May 17).

    Harshad Chopda Birthday Party Guests

    Harshad, who is seen rarely partying, had hosted a birthday bash for his friends. Jennifer Winget, Sehban Azim, Parineeta Borthakur, Namita Dubey, Rajesh Khatter, Namita Dubey, Mallika Nayak, Karan Wahi and director of Bepannaah Aniruddha Rajderkar attended the bash.

    It Was Sort Of Bepannaah Reunion

    Harshad's birthday party was a sort of Bepannaah reunion. The pictures of his birthday were shared by his friends and are also doing rounds on social media. With the pictures, it looks like the actor had a gala time.

    Guests Had A Blash At Harshad Birthday Bash!

    It has to be recalled that Harshad was recently seen with Jennifer, Karan Wahi and other friends, who had gala time. After seeing the fresh pictures from Harshad's birthday party, fans couldn't stop but think of good old days. They even wished to watch them on screen together soon.

    Sehban Wishes Harshad

    Sehban shared a picture snapped with Harshad and wrote, "Have a beautiful day mere bhai!!! @harshad_Chopda Happy birthday 🤗🤗🤗."

    Harshad With Mallika & Parineeta

    Mallika Nayak shared a few pictures and captioned, "It's always a Happy day when you celebrate @harshad_chopda Birthday! @shehzadss you were missed😘"

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Rajesh Khattar (@rajesh_khattar) on May 18, 2019 at 9:19am PDT

