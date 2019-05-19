Bepannaah Reunion At Harshad’s Birthday Party; Jennifer, Sehban, Surbhi & Others Attend! (PICS)

Harshad Chopda Birthday Party Guests

Harshad, who is seen rarely partying, had hosted a birthday bash for his friends. Jennifer Winget, Sehban Azim, Parineeta Borthakur, Namita Dubey, Rajesh Khatter, Namita Dubey, Mallika Nayak, Karan Wahi and director of Bepannaah Aniruddha Rajderkar attended the bash.

It Was Sort Of Bepannaah Reunion

Harshad's birthday party was a sort of Bepannaah reunion. The pictures of his birthday were shared by his friends and are also doing rounds on social media. With the pictures, it looks like the actor had a gala time.

Guests Had A Blash At Harshad Birthday Bash!

It has to be recalled that Harshad was recently seen with Jennifer, Karan Wahi and other friends, who had gala time. After seeing the fresh pictures from Harshad's birthday party, fans couldn't stop but think of good old days. They even wished to watch them on screen together soon.

Sehban Wishes Harshad

Sehban shared a picture snapped with Harshad and wrote, "Have a beautiful day mere bhai!!! @harshad_Chopda Happy birthday 🤗🤗🤗."

Harshad With Mallika & Parineeta

Mallika Nayak shared a few pictures and captioned, "It's always a Happy day when you celebrate @harshad_chopda Birthday! @shehzadss you were missed😘"