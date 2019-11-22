Best of 2019: Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna & Other Actresses Who Dominated TV Industry

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is one of the stylish and talented actresses in the television industry. Recently, she bagged Female Actor Of The Year award at Asian Viewers Television Awards (AVTA) 2019 for her performance in Kasautii.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi is the most followed television actress. Her role of Ishima in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is loved by audiences. The sudden change in her style has surprised fans. Her new avatar in the web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala was loved by fans. (She played Nitya - a chef in CALCM.)

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most stylish actresses in the industry. She was not only seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, but also played the role of a naagin in Ekta's Naagin 3. She was also seen in dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 along with her husband Rohit Reddy. The couple were declared the first runner-up.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti made ‘damakedaar' comeback with Naagin 3. Her on screen chemistry with Pearl V Puri aka Mahir was loved by fans so much that they want the couple to be paired in the next season as well.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is known for her excellent acting skills and amazing screen presence in every scene she executes. After Ishqbaaz, Chandna was seen in completely different avatar in the medical boon Sanjivani 2.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is not only known for acting chops, but also her sartorial sense. She continues to impress the viewers with her role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also won several awards for her performance in Yeh Rishta...

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar, who won millions of hearts and bagged Bigg Boss 12 trophy, is currently seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She plays the role of an actress, Sonakshi in the show and fans are loving her style and performance in the show.

Nia Sharma

Ishq Mein Marjawan's Nia Sharma is not only an amazing actress, but is also known for her impeccable fashion sense, bold looks and curvaceous body. She has been hitting the headlines for flaunting daring outfits. The actress will be next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming supernatural show, Naagin 4.

Hina Khan

How can we forget our Akshara babu aka Hina Khan? The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is known for breaking stereotypes. From ideal bahu in Yeh Rishta... to playing anti-herione role in Kasautii Zindagii Zindagii Kay 2, she has performed every role fantastically. Her Komo swag from Kasautii is still missed by her fans. The actress is currently busy with Bollywood projects. Not to forget, Hina made Cannes 2019 debut and received a lot of accolades from celebrities and fans. It won't be wrong if we say 2019 was the best year for Hina Khan!