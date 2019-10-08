Beyhadh 2: Ashish Chowdhary To Don Salt & Pepper Look; Shares BTS Picture From The Sets

Ashish Chowdhary’s Salt & Pepper Look

Posting the picture, Ashish wrote, "#Day1 of something never done. Something that'll soon be ‘the' one. #MJ #beyhadh2 @sonytvofficial 🎥 #auspicious #happydussehra!!🤘🏻" - (sic)

Hottest Dad On Screen!

The viewers are super excited about his look and the show. They wished him the best for the show. A user wrote, "Hottest Dad on and off screen 🔥 wishing my best to you Ashishhhhh ❤️❤️," another fan wrote, "Allll the very best🔥🔥🔥♥️♥️♥️ go kill it!! So looking forward!!⭐️" - (sic)

Dia & Nakuul Write

Even celebrities loved his new look. Dia Mirza wrote, "Love the salt and pepper!!! So cool ❤️," Nakuul Mehta commented, "🔥🔥🔥" - (sic)

Ashish’s Look

About his look, Ashish told Bombay Times, "Getting into looks is really fun, as it enhances one's performance, too. I have had my warm-up and consider my new approach as the beginning of my career."

The Actor Shares A Strong Bond With Jennifer

Regarding the show and his bond with Jennifer, Ashish told IANS, "As per choice of role, I take this as a stepping stone in my career for bigger better choices in the future. I'm creatively and confidently excited about 'Beyhadh 2' and I am sure it is going to rock. Jennifer is an intelligent and a very hard-working actor. She is a person I share a strong bond with no doubt and her presence in this project made it easy for me to select this show."