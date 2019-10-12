Beyhadh 2: Ashish Chowdhary To Play A Powerful Businessman; Second Promo To Be Revealed Soon

Meet Mrityunjay Roy Aka MJ

Posting the pictures, Ashish wrote, "Mrityunjay Roy aka #MJ #beyhadh2 @sonytvofficial ✌🏻." - (sic). Apparently, the actor will play a powerful businessman on the show.

Ashish Chowdhary Says...

Regarding his role, the actor told TOI, "I did not believe that I am getting to play a role like this at such an early stage in my career. It is a very challenging character, it needs a lot of maturity and it is not an easy role to play because it has got a lot of variation and mystery. The kind of maturity, difficulty and variation that this character requires is actually why I chose this role."

The Actor Is Enjoying This Phase

Ashish has no apprehensions about ageing on screen. He says that television gave him options and new opportunities. The actor added that he is enjoying this phase.

'I Feel Today Is The Beginning Of My Career'

The Dev actor further added, "I have done a lot of romance and comedy in the past and I was looking for something new. I feel today is the beginning of my career because whatever I have done before seems like a choice I made during my struggle time. I feel I am at my best right now and I think going grey is the coolest thing that I have ever done. I feel doing this show will open up a variety of choices for me."

Beyhadh 2 Second Promo To Be Out On Oct 15

Meanwhile, the makers shared a video and announced that the second promo will be releasing on October 15. Jennifer reshared the video, which had a warning that read as, "The following act is performed by an expert under feelings of hatred and revenge, with the sole intention of turning someone's life 'upside down'. Do not try this at home." Sounds interesting!

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of Beyhadh 2.