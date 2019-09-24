CONFIRMED! Shivin To Romance Jennifer Winget In Beyhadh 2; Ishqbaaz's Lalit To Direct The Show

Shivin Is Happy To Share Screen Space With Jennifer!

The first edition of Beyhadh was driven by Jennifer's role Maya. When asked if he felt apprehensive about being overshadowed by the same, he told an entertainment portal, "She is a fine actress and I am happy about sharing screen space with her."

Shivin Reveals Why He Agreed To Do Beyhadh 2

He further added, "When I heard the story, it never felt even for a second that the narrative is driven by one character. It's also about how well an actor performs to establish himself. I don't do shows in which heroes don't contribute to the drama."

Why The Actor Chose Beyhadh 2 Over Bigg Boss 13

It has to be recalled that Shivin was considered for Colors' controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. But the actor chose Beyhadh 2. As to why he didn't take up Bigg Boss 13, the actor revealed that he wasn't mentally and emotionally prepared for the show; and also he didn't want to be away from his family because of his father's medical condition.

Ishqbaaz’s Lalit Mohan To Direct The Show

On the other hand, Ishqbaaz's director Lalit Mohan has bagged Beyhadh 2. Talking about the pressure of directing the show whose first instalment was a hit, Lalit told India-forum, "I don't feel the pressure of last installment of Beyhadh's success, rather I'm focusing and putting all my energy on Beyhadh 2."

Who Is The Second Hero?

Coming back to Beyhadh 2, it is a revenge story and Jennifer will be seen romancing two heroes. The story will revolve around Jennifer's character, who is in love with an older guy, who dumps her. Jennifer's character will then seek revenge by falling in love with his son. Shivin might play the older guy's son. We will have to wait to know who is the other hero!